 VOSD Podcast: Housing Conquers All | Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Housing Conquers All

This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss how weird it is that we’re doing this whole unmasking thing all over again — and what it means for kids experiencing school these days.
Nate John
Southeastern San Diego Mountain View
Southeastern San Diego on Nov. 4, 2021. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The masks are off! Sort of. In a lot of places (but not all).

This week on the Voice of San Diego Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss how weird it is that we’re doing this whole unmasking thing all over again — and what it means for kids experiencing school these days.

And the San Diego Union-Tribune revealed a curious allegation against former San Diego City Councilmember Barbra Bry by the city attorney’s office. It’s a weird, winding tale that involves errant paperwork, data scraping tech and housing (specifically vacation rental homes and how to track current property values).

Now, Bry’s facing an uncertain immediate future as the city attorney is referring the matter to criminal investigators. This is happening while Bry is gearing up to run for county assessor in this year’s election.

We break it all down in this week’s show.

And finally … San Diego’s cost of living is officially bananas.

Multiple reports published this week showed San Diego’s sunshine and dank waves are not enough to keep up with soaring housing and energy prices. Keatts also explains the findings of these reports and what’s going on in the housing market as one analysis looked at the number of “investors” who own multiple homes in the area.

Listen Now

Apple | Spotify | Google

Tags:

Barbara Bry City Attorney Housing Voice of San Diego Podcast
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Going Cashless Won’t Work for Everyone. Here’s Why

Morning Report: The Rent (and Everything) Is Too Damn High

Morning Report: Special Committee to Consider Housing Commission Reform

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Misses Deadline for Homeless Housing Dollars Set Aside for Region

Lisa Halverstadt and Jakob McWhinney
Politics

Politics Report: City Attorney Doesn’t Want the City’s Big Housing Legal Victory to Apply Statewide 

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Opinion

San Diego Needs to Grow, and That’s OK

Brian Schrader
Morning Report

Morning Report: Our Favorite Stories of the Year

Voice of San Diego

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up