VOSD Podcast: How the Convention Center Campaign Lost Chris Ward
City Councilman Chris Ward / Photo by Megan Wood

The day we recorded this week’s podcast, the Airport Authority approved a resolution requiring contractors to enter into project labor agreements for airport development plan projects. Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby jumped in to that discussion, which is reaching a new chapter in a long history. Keatts also separately laid out the shifting politics of project labor agreements here, including a very helpful recent history refresher.

We get to that discussion right at the top of the show.

A Problem Principal

Years ago, we followed the case of Serra High School Principal Vincent Mays, who had been accused of doctoring his resume. Superintendent Cindy Marten reassigned Mays after that accusation surfaced. The district spun the assignment as a chance to scale out his talents districtwide. This week, we dove into the records detailing what actually happened.

The district reassigned Mays after finding he’d engaged in quid pro quo sexual harassment, then it quietly paid him to quit, and agreed not to tell future employers about his behavior.

Ward Throws a Wrench in the Mayor’s Plan

Lewis sat down with Councilman Chris Ward to dig in to a few things, like the airport development plan and his aspirations for the state Assembly.

But meatiest of all was his take on the upcoming Convention Center measure. The measure would raise hotel-room taxes to fund the Convention Center expansion, homeless services and road repairs.

Ward frankly said he does not support the Convention Center measure going on the March 2020 ballot, a move Mayor Kevin Faulconer has asked the City Council to OK. Ward says it should be on the November 2020 ballot instead, where a more voters participate. That presents an obstacle for Faulconer’s plan after he rallied to move the measure to March, in hopes it would be less encumbered by other measures on the ballot.

Following the interview, Lewis wrote up what this new development means for the mayor’s plan to expand the Convention Center.

The interview with Ward starts at 23:40 in the podcast.

Who Do You Want to Hear?

We’ve got Councilwoman Monica Montgomery and County Supervisor Jim Desmond slated for upcoming episodes.

If you have questions for them — or suggestions of guests you want to hear on the show — please share in our Facebook group, or send us an email directly to vosdinfo@gmail.com.

