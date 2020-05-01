 VOSD Podcast: It's All Very Confusing - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: It's All Very Confusing

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the confusing directives from all levels of government, from sunset walks to homelessness.
Nate John
The city temporarily closed Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The beaches were closed. Then they opened. Then they were going to close. Then they didn’t.

You can’t sit in parks, that was clear. Except that you could sit in parks, which was also clear.

Then there are hospitals — which are kind of empty, losing a ton of money and laying off staff and cutting others’ hours. This is just weeks after countywide anticipation that hospitals could get overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby unravel these conflicting messages and what they mean for San Diego.

Now that some rules are loosening, confusion is swirling. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has referred to the opening of San Diego as a dial, to be turned gradually. Keatts, in this week’s episode, suggests we’re looking at a dashboard of dials, all turning at different times and by different hands. It’s a lot to keep track of.

Bonus Podcast: Comparing Coronavirus Notes With New Orleans

coronavirus Homelessness Recreation
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

