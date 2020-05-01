VOSD Podcast: It's All Very Confusing - Voice of San Diego

The beaches were closed. Then they opened. Then they were going to close. Then they didn’t.

You can’t sit in parks, that was clear. Except that you could sit in parks, which was also clear.

Then there are hospitals — which are kind of empty, losing a ton of money and laying off staff and cutting others’ hours. This is just weeks after countywide anticipation that hospitals could get overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby unravel these conflicting messages and what they mean for San Diego.

Now that some rules are loosening, confusion is swirling. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has referred to the opening of San Diego as a dial, to be turned gradually. Keatts, in this week’s episode, suggests we’re looking at a dashboard of dials, all turning at different times and by different hands. It’s a lot to keep track of.

Bonus Podcast: Comparing Coronavirus Notes With New Orleans

