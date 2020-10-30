VOSD Podcast: It's Election Draft Day - Voice of San Diego

Three editors. Three rounds. No mercy.

Well, some mercy. VOSD host Scott Lewis kinda cheated toward the end of the draft.

The Voice of San Diego Podcast Election Draft is back and coming at you this week as our final episode before the election.

Lewis and cohosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby completed three rounds of a draft to pick the most interesting contests to watch on election night. These can and do include local ballot measures and races as well as statewide propositions. (Be sure to check out our election guide and resources.)

Gems From The Voice Poll

This week, VOSD released The Voice Poll, our first commissioned scientific poll of San Diego residents. On the show, Lewis, Libby and Keatts pulled out gems from a treasure trove of data unearthed by the poll.

There’s a lot to dig through, as we’ll share in coming weeks. From the first batch of stories, we learned that county residents support reallocating police funding, they agree housing and homelessness are very serious issues, and we saw where voters stand on the County Supervisor District 3 race.

Also in the show, our hosts reviewed intersections from survey responders and who thinks things are going in the right direction for the San Diego region.

