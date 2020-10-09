 VOSD Podcast: It's Political Mailer Season - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: It's Political Mailer Season

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby tackle political mailers and the San Diego mayor’s race.
Nate John
Councilwoman Barbara Bry appears at an election night event at Golden Hall. / Photo by Megan Wood

The San Diego mayor’s race is responsible for a lot of bulging mailboxes and dead trees right now.

In addition to the actual mail-in ballots being sent out to voters starting this week, there’s been a flurry of political mailers making their way to the electorate — including some framing City Councilwoman Barbra Bry as the choice of Democrats or Republicans, depending on who’s receiving the mail.

In a cute trick, an independent expenditure backing Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s bid for mayor sent mailers to Democratic voters touting Bry as the Republicans’ candidate of choice, and to Republican voters touting Bry’s progressive bona fides.

Bry was so upset by the effort that she mentioned it in her campaign text messages, emails and held a press conference about it.

On the show this week, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts sift through the mail and assess how each camp is using it to their benefit.

The Neverending Story

What’s that? You want the new chapter of the epic that is San Diego’s bungled purchase of the 101 Ash St. high rise? You know we’re here for you.

Lewis, Libby and Keatts went over this week’s latest development.

What’s now known as “forged footnote 15” is responsible for an upheaval at NBC 7. The NBC journalist who wrote a story about footnote 15 — which suggested Assemblyman Todd Gloria was part of a dishonest effort to buy the building quickly — has hired a lawyer, who this week argued that the footnote is indeed real and that reporter Dorian Hargove should be reinstated to his job. She also announced she plans to file suit against City Attorney Mara Elliott on his behalf.

Thanks for the Memories, Politifest

At the top of the show this week, Lewis, Libby and Keatts review some of the highlights from our week-long extravaganza that was Politifest. They include reporter Alain Stephens’s chat with Attorney General Xavier Bacerra on police reform, the San Diego mayoral debate and a panel Lewis led about what Democrats would do with control of the county.

You can gorge yourself on local politics with the Politifest Youtube playlist.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Correction: An earlier version of this post mischaracterized the group behind a pair of mailers about Barbara Bry. The group was an independent expenditure committee supporting Assemblyman Todd Gloria.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

