VOSD Podcast: Labor Flexes On SDSU Mission Valley | Voice of San Diego

Grab some popcorn. This is getting good.

A feud between San Diego State University and labor unions has officially boiled over in to the public scene.

Over the weekend, Voice of San Diego hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts uncovered the whole ordeal in their weekly Politics Report newsletter. In it, they revealed some gnarly barbs being thrown by Brigette Browning, executive secretary treasurer of the San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council and leader of a hotel and service workers union (that is: she’s a big deal in labor). Also in the mix is Jack McGrory, the architect of SDSU West and the local ballot measure that made it happen.

At stake are the final bits of land that the city is legally obligated to sell SDSU. These parcels make the redevelopment of the sports stadium and all of SDSU Mission Valley come together.

But Browning contends that SDSU President Adela de la Torre isn’t keeping her promises to labor that made them sign on in the first place — which was a big boon for the initiative to help it become reality. McGrory, for SDSU’s part, says unions are getting a ton already and is exasperated by labor’s demands. “We’re done,” he said.

Lewis, Keatts and co-host Andrea Lopez-Villafaña assess the state of the region-altering redevelopment now — and what the city’s role could be, legally, since this train needs to keep moving.

About that NFL Lawsuit

It’s official: former San Diego City Attorney Mike Aguirre is suing the National Football League.

The former city official and his former deputy are suing the NFL on behalf of San Diego residents, alleging a violation of relocation policies over the Chargers moving to Los Angeles in 2017.

The thing is, in a 2004 lease between the city of San Diego and the Chargers, we said we wouldn’t sue the Chargers for moving. Nonetheless, here we are.

