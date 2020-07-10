 VOSD Podcast: Land Use Policy Talk Makes Us 'Complete' - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Land Use Policy Talk Makes Us 'Complete'

On this week’s VOSD Podcast, Andrew Keatts, Scott Lewis and Sara Libby discuss Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s Complete Communities plan and the debate over whether to ramp up coronavirus testing in schools.
Nate John
Grant Hill Park / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week, county supervisors weighed in on one of the biggest questions to plague this podcast (and host Scott Lewis, specifically): What are we gonna do about schools?!

Lewis, along with cohosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby, dissected a couple key points by County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar as the County Board of Supervisors deliberated over schools, testing and preventative measures for the region.

On a proposed $5 million in CARES Act going to schools to help with testing, Gaspar said, “I prefer to keep my child’s medical care between my trusted pediatric team. And if we’re trying to come up with a way to test our kids at school, that’s something as a parent I’d be very uncomfortable with.”

This argument, Keatts notes, is one often used by advocates who reject vaccinations that schools require to ensure student safety. To pile on to the dicey tests-in-schools situation, the teacher’s union for the county’s biggest school district recently made a list of demands in order for its members to return to physical classrooms. On that list is … more testing.

What’s in ‘Complete Communities’

As his time in office is coming to an end, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is pushing a plan to update several land use and transit policies.

One part of that effort is a parks funding plan that’s supposed to redefine how the city values and pays for park improvements.

That’s wrapped up in Faulconer’s grander plan called “Complete Communities.” In the show this week, Keatts broke down what exactly this plan entails. If the plan is adopted by the City Council, a lot more homes could be built near transit, there will be changes to how the city measures environmental impact and single-family home neighborhoods are essentially left alone.

Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

