 VOSD Podcast: Leaders Be Leadin' - Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Leaders Be Leadin'

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby assess how local leaders have responded to the coronavirus crisis.
Nate John
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the city’s plan to turn Golden Hall into a temporary homeless shelter with more than 240 beds in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby review how local leaders have responded to the coronavirus crisis.

From park closures to hotel rooms converted to quarantine facilities to …. maritime happenings, San Diego has seen some real “leadering” as Lewis put it.

One of the toughest pills to swallow for some residents has been the closure of beaches and parks. The city of San Diego took swift action to close outdoor spaces as San Diegans sought refuge in open areas; the decision was made — a bit early by some standards — to limit the amounts of people congregating while recreating.

Across the region, though, there’s been some mixed messaging about beaches. That has been up to individual jurisdictions, though the state has not closed its beaches yet.

A Leader Punished

Even further past the shore was some high drama on the high seas. This story got national attention but caught Lewis’s eye in light of local efforts. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of Santa Rosa, commanding officer of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt, was fired for leaking a letter in which he pleaded with Navy leadership to offload most of his crew in order to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

Crisis Atop Crisis

Homelessness has long been a crisis facing the city but the coronavirus has changed the calculus. The county acquired over 2,000 hotel rooms to house the region’s most vulnerable residents and Mayor Kevin Faulconer opened up the Convention Center as a shelter to get people off the streets.

It’s a pretty stunning turn of events given that voters were recently asked to hike hotel taxes to fund a Convention Center expansion and fund homeless services. Now the Convention Center is its own form of homeless service.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

coronavirus San Diego Leaders
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: What We Know About San Diego’s Online Learning Plan

Morning Report: Behind the County's Motel Room Plan

North County Report: Beach Access Varies Across the County

What to Read Next
State Government

Sacramento Report: Lawmakers Won't Be Returning on April 13

Sara Libby
Government

Some Local Agencies Are No Longer Responding to Public Records Requests

Ashly McGlone
Education

Grades Can Only Go Up: New Details on San Diego Unified’s Online Learning Plan

Will Huntsberry and Ashly McGlone
Public Safety

Attorneys Raise Alarm Over Federal Detainees in San Diego

Maya Srikrishnan

Help us raise $150K!

Support local journalism today
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Other Coming Crisis 
Environment Report: Why You Might Need More Than Six Feet of Space at the Beach
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
San Diego Calculated How Fast the Sea Will Rise, But Not the Cost
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!