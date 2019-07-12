UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

VOSD Podcast: Live (Sorta) From Chula Vista

This week, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby pull out highlights from our live podcast event. Plus: a grand press conference about Grand Central, and a hidden earthquake risk.

Nate John
Brews and News Chula Vista
From right: Scott Lewis, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce Executive Jason Wells and Sara Libby / Photo by Megan Wood

Scientist and inventor Edwin H. Land once said, “The essential part of creativity is not being afraid to fail.”

And we at Voice of San Diego are not afraid to fail.

For those who’ve been following the pod for the last few weeks, you may know we’ve been gearing up for this week’s VOSD Brews & News live podcast. It took place at Chula Vista Brewery and featured Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce executive Jason Wells.

That was supposed to be the podcast this week.

But the audio recording didn’t quite work out. You might say it failed.

So we headed back to the podcast studio to put this episode together.

This week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby recapped the event, including when Salas talked about her view on a potential tax for Chula Vista residents.

Chula Vista has one of the highest tax rates in the county. The Metropolitan Transit System is considering asking voters to approve another tax hike to fund new projects. Would Chula Vista voters say yes once again?

“I think an appetite for another tax is going to be a real tough sell,” Salas said. Yet Salas wasn’t willing to say she opposes the idea.

“I’m not saying I would oppose. I’m just saying it would be very, very difficult for the public to accept,” she said.

The Grand Press Conference

There was a lot of talk this week about a big press conference held by the Navy, the city of San Diego and the San Diego Association of Governments.

The Navy wants to redevelop its giant SPAWAR property in Old Town. The city and SANDAG want it to be a Grand Central Station for transit.

So, a lot of hype. What came of it?

Keatts breaks down exactly what was announced, and what the various caveats mean. Basically: The Navy agreed to consider including the Grand Central concept in its call for proposals from private developers. Not exactly a done deal.

A Different Kind of Earthquake Risk

Though last week’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake was centered close to Bakersfield, many San Diegans felt it.

That prompted a surge in interest for quake stories. Voice contributor Randy Dotinga put together a piece to cover everything you may want to know about San Diego’s shaky past and future.

And over on the environment beat, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard unearthed a lesser-known risk when it comes to earthquakes: the potential they have to disrupt our water supply.

Because San Diego gets much of its water from hundreds of miles away, even a faraway quake, Rivard writes, could cause an emergency and force mandatory water-use restrictions.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

