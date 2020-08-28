 VOSD Podcast: Living Single (Family) - Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Living Single (Family)

On the podcast this week, Andrew Keatts gave a rundown of how San Diego’s original single-family zoning law came to be and how it’s defined life in San Diego ever since. 
Sara Libby
San Diego homes / Photo by Sam Hodgson

In San Diego, single-family zoning reigns supreme. So supreme, in fact, that in a whopping 70 percent of the land where it’s legal to build housing, only single-family housing is allowed.

That jaw-dropper and how we got to it was the subject of a deep dive into the origins of San Diego’s single-family zoning laws by Andrew Keatts this week.

On the podcast, he gave a rundown of how San Diego’s original single-family zoning law came to be and how it’s defined life in San Diego ever since.

KPBS, VOSD Join Forces in COVID Lawsuit

Speaking of how life in San Diego is being defined, we have new updates on our effort to force San Diego County officials to provide more detailed information about coronavirus outbreaks locally. KPBS has joined our lawsuit to compel the county to provide records under the California Public Records Act.

County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten drove home the importance of that effort when she was pressed for details about how the county addresses community outbreaks. She said only, confusingly, that the county would “monitor and continue doing the same thing we’ve always been doing” to address them.

Drama in D9

Also on the podcast this week, we broke down the scandal that bubbled up this week involving Kelvin Barrios, a City Council candidate hoping to replace his former boss, Council President Georgette Gómez, in District 9.

Barrios is the subject of a criminal investigation through the DA’s office and previously paid a fine levied by the state Fair Political Practices Commission related to his spending of campaign funds. Gómez told us this week she’s “pausing” her endorsement of Barrios’ campaign, which is a tier of endorsement that’s new to us.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: The Deal Before the 101 Ash St. Deal

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on Rideshare Companies' Dramatic Exit

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Local Post Office Operations Clam Up

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: A Century of Single Family Home Supremacy

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Nursing Home Oversight Falters

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: Power Company Challenged on Fire Prevention Plans

Voice of San Diego

Trending Stories
Downtown Federal Jail Facility Has Nearly 50 Coronavirus Cases
Single-Family Zoning’s Century of Supremacy in San Diego
Gómez 'Pausing' Barrios Support Amid Criminal Investigation
‘Educate, Not Indoctrinate’: Anti-Racism Push in Coronado Schools Fuels Backlash
Sacramento Report: San Diego Bills Survive Bad Day for Housing Proposals
SDPD Is Punishing Speech Using a 102-Year-Old City Law
SDPD Says it Will Stop Enforcing Seditious Language Law
We’re Suing for COVID-19 Data
GOP Chair Who Called Mail Voting ‘Fraught With Danger’ Voted by Mail 22 Straight Times
Public Schools May Be Open in the Fall – to Those Who Can Afford it
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up