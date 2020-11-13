VOSD Podcast: New Leaders, New Problems - Voice of San Diego

The election tidal wave is about to crash down. There’s a bunch of change coming to San Diego city and county governments.

Next month, five (!) new members will be sworn in to the San Diego City Council, creating an eight-person Democratic majority. Their first order of business is to choose a new Council president; the run-up to that vote has been uncharacteristically public.

On this week’s podcast, VOSD hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby preview what’s on the docket for Mayor-elect Todd Gloria as he gets ready to take the reins, and what he says his priorities are to shift San Diego from its focus on small town problems to big city ideas.

Meanwhile, the County Board of Supervisors will have a Democratic majority for the first time in decades. In January, Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer will join fellow Dem Nathan Fletcher to help shape the region’s agenda. Lewis, Keatts and Libby previewed what sorts of discussions could arise from more progressive and vocal leadership at the county — like the recent clash between Sheriff Bill Gore and Fletcher over the Sheriff’s Department budget.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify