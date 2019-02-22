Building a better region together, one story at a time

VOSD Podcast: Our Early Bets on the Most Exciting 2020 Races

Alex Presha, host of NBC’s “Politically Speaking,” joined us to talk a bit about his show, his take on San Diego politics and to help hash out the most potentially exciting 2020 races.
Nate John
San Diego Registrar of Voters

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby reviewed the week’s biggest news and played a game you have to hear to believe. And maybe even after that you won’t believe it. Alex Presha, host of NBC’s “Politically Speaking,” joined us to talk a bit about his show, his take on San Diego politics and to pony up his “Voice dollars.”

News of the Week

In response to our reporting on how federal immigration agents are accessing California DMV databases to obtain information to help them track down immigrants — even ones who haven’t committed any crimes — Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said she’s working with the governor and the attorney general on the issue.

No, we’re not suing to block the SDSU West project. We just want access to the documents — which we believe are public records being inappropriately kept secret by the university — showing how SDSU plans to pay for it.

2020: Place Your Bets

We devised a ridiculous game and betting system to gear you up for 2020. (Which gets rolling sooner than you may think, as California’s primary is now in March.)

The game contains the following: four tiers, 12 political contests, 100 “Voice dollars,” four players and a slew of indeterminate rules and regulations.

This scaffolding of a premise is in place so we can delve in to what we think are the most interesting races to watch, including San Diego City Council districts, county supervisor seats and California’s presidential primary.

Betting starts at minute 24.

Heroes of the Week (kind of)

The San Diego Padres signed Manny Machado — in case you didn’t hear.

Alex Presha for coming on the show and — spoiler — winning the grand prize contest of the mayor’s race in our game. (You’re a real sport, Alex.)

The People’s Reporter

This week, Lisa Halverstadt and Nate John answer this question from Voice of San Diego reader Donna Regalado:

“How many people who live in downtown San Diego also work downtown? And how many people who live in downtown San Diego leave downtown to work elsewhere?”

This question gets at a larger one for the city: Can San Diego create a “live-work hub” that helps achieve its climate and transit goals?

The People’s Reporter starts at minute 56.

Don’t Forget

We have a live taping of the podcast on March 20. It will be at Whistle Stop Bar, and you can get tickets here.

Follow Scott, Sara and Andy

Follow Scott and Andy’s weekly political coverage with the Politics Report.

Sara’s weekly newsletter is What We Learned This Week. You want this in your life.

