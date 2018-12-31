Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Our Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2018

It was a great year for the Voice of San Diego Podcast. Here’s a look back at some memorable moments, and the most popular episodes, of 2018.
Nate John

Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts host a live episode of the Voice of San Diego Podcast.

As 2018 packs up its mess of a suitcase and makes way for 2019, we wanted to take a moment to ransack said suitcase. We’ve strewn out the dankest laundry, most meaningful analyses, and of course, your favorite mini moments from the VOSD Podcast this year.

Here is a collection of some of our favorite episodes, as chosen by hosts Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts, and a couple highlights from our listeners.

Andrew’s Picks:

This episode was dedicated to the death of a decade-long push to expand the Convention Center.

The podcast’s first Election Draft scratched the sports itch that’s been tingling since the Chargers’ exit. Andrew, Sara and Scott picked their most-anticipated races for the November election.

Sara’s Picks:

This episode broke down the many, many state measures on the November ballot. These measures were confusing and often too boring to understand. Enter: Sara Libby and Voice’s Ry Rivard.

In October, there was one week in which quintessential California news dominated: cars; homelessness; plastic straws.

Voice’s Maya Srikrishnan joined the show to unpack the chaos at the border.

Your Picks:

We reached out to our trusty audience to help us unearth gems hidden in this year’s shows.

Bobby Cressey tweeted about Andy’s indignation over the decision to let schoolchildren make the call on an infrastructure problem.

Rogelio Gudiño, from the podcast Facebook group, nominated this moment when Scott attempted to display his very hip awareness of popular culture and the music group, “Destiny Child.” Yup, Destiny Child.

Starting at 47:45:

What was your favorite moment from the podcast this year? And what do you want to hear in the next? Drop a comment below, or spread your wings in our Facebook group.

And finally, here are our most popular episodes from the last year:

Well, the Election Happened 
The Biggest Primary Takeaways
The Mayor Makes His Vacation Rental Move
The School Bond Pitch You’ve Heard Before 
In the Race for D2, Zapf and Campbell Agree on a Lot 
We Learned What a ‘San Diego Special’ Is and We’re Obsessed 

Tags:

podcast San Diego podcasts VOSD Podcast
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Answers to Your Biggest Questions About San Diego

The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Here's What San Diego Should Do Next Year

Nate John
Economy

Potcast: Marijuana Goes From Extracurricular to the Classroom

Jesse Marx
News

VOSD Podcast: The DA Takes All Our Questions

Kinsee Morlan
News

VOSD Podcast: Trump Came and Didn't Even Get a Taco

Kinsee Morlan

Trending Stories
The 3 Questions We Hear Most Often About How San Diego Works
Politicians Point Fingers as Migrant Shelter and Public Health Crisis Looms in San Diego
They Said It (and Sometimes Regretted It): 2018's Most Notable Quotes
Takeaways From Legalization’s First Year
Arbitrator Admonishes Water Authority After it Sued Five Tribes
State Investigators Say There’s Evidence of a Financial ‘Cover-Up’ in Sweetwater
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.