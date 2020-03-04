 VOSD Podcast: Our Quick and Dirty Election Night Takes

VOSD Podcast: Our Quick and Dirty Election Night Takes

In a special Election Night podcast, we offer our initial reactions to the San Diego races we’ve been keeping close tabs on.
Sara Libby
Assemblyman Todd Gloria speaks to reporters at a San Diego County Democratic Party event on election night. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

In this special Election Night edition of the VOSD Podcast, we talked about the hot, breaking results we know you want most: the news on Measure B and the 77th Assembly District.

We kid (though we did, of course, talk a bit about those races because we can’t help ourselves).

Some of the biggest races we’re watching are still too close to call: It’s not yet clear, as of early Wednesday morning, who will join Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the runoff to become San Diego’s mayor. Measure A, the proposal to require a countywide vote for general plan amendments, was losing by a razor-thin margin.

Some of these races could take days or weeks to sort out.

Other races appear to be set: County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar appears poised to take on Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer in District 3, Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gómez will likely face each other in a Dem-on-Dem race in the 53rd Congressional District, and Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will face off in the 50th Congressional District.

Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

‘We Really Need to Invest in Our Kids’ Futures’: Voices of the Voters in the South Bay

Morning Report: 7 Things We're Watching on Election Day

Morning Report: One City Heights School Is Closing the Achievement Gap

