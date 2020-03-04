VOSD Podcast: Our Quick and Dirty Election Night Takes
In a special Election Night podcast, we offer our initial reactions to the San Diego races we’ve been keeping close tabs on.
In this special Election Night edition of the VOSD Podcast, we talked about the hot, breaking results we know you want most: the news on Measure B and the 77th Assembly District.
We kid (though we did, of course, talk a bit about those races because we can’t help ourselves).
Some of the biggest races we’re watching are still too close to call: It’s not yet clear, as of early Wednesday morning, who will join Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the runoff to become San Diego’s mayor. Measure A, the proposal to require a countywide vote for general plan amendments, was losing by a razor-thin margin.
Some of these races could take days or weeks to sort out.
Other races appear to be set: County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar appears poised to take on Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer in District 3, Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gómez will likely face each other in a Dem-on-Dem race in the 53rd Congressional District, and Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will face off in the 50th Congressional District.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.