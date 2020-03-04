VOSD Podcast: Our Quick and Dirty Election Night Takes

In this special Election Night edition of the VOSD Podcast, we talked about the hot, breaking results we know you want most: the news on Measure B and the 77th Assembly District.

We kid (though we did, of course, talk a bit about those races because we can’t help ourselves).

Some of the biggest races we’re watching are still too close to call: It’s not yet clear, as of early Wednesday morning, who will join Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the runoff to become San Diego’s mayor. Measure A, the proposal to require a countywide vote for general plan amendments, was losing by a razor-thin margin.

Some of these races could take days or weeks to sort out.

Other races appear to be set: County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar appears poised to take on Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer in District 3, Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gómez will likely face each other in a Dem-on-Dem race in the 53rd Congressional District, and Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar will face off in the 50th Congressional District.

