VOSD Podcast: Polls and Lawsuits (They're Interesting, We Swear) - Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts dive deep into public polls on the March primary. Plus: The crew unpacks three lawsuits we’re keeping an eye on.
Adriana Heldiz
Mara Elliott, San Diego city attorney, speaks at a candidate forum. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

With only a little more than two weeks until Super Tuesday, local candidates are off to the races. 

Recent local polls have gauged how residents are likely to cast their votes in a number of interesting races we’re following, including for San Diego mayor and the 53rd Congressional District, plus Measure C, which would raise taxes on hotel rooms to expand the Convention Center and fund homeless services and road repairs.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts delved into those numbers and the latest news on the races.

Legal Talk

In the second half of the show, the crew dives deeper into three lawsuits we’re keeping an eye on. That includes the city attorney’s lawsuit against grocery delivery app Instacart, a fee on car rentals at the San Diego International Airport and SeaWorld’s claim that the movie “Blackfish” didn’t have an effect on its business.

The Braun-Briggs Brawl

Speaking of the city attorney, the crew also talked about an NBC San Diego story published this week revealing Gerry Braun, the city attorney’s chief of staff, asked Sen. Ben Hueso’s office to delete correspondence between them detailing why Hueso should push SB 615, a proposed law written by the city attorney’s office last year that would have weakened the Public Records Act. Hueso pulled the bill after significant public backlash.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

