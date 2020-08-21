 VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on Rideshare Companies' Dramatic Exit - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on Rideshare Companies' Dramatic Exit

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby are keeping up with the ever-changing drama of rideshare companies’ fight against state law. Plus: SANDAG head Hasan Ikhrata makes big waves with small donations.
Nate John
Image via Shutterstock

This week, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined San Jose’s mayor in urging the state Court of Appeal to stop an order that would force Uber and Lyft to follow AB 5 — the state law that limits when companies can classify workers as independent contractors.

The court ended up doing just that on Thursday. So for now, it seems like things will go on as usual.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby sped to catch up with all the changes that were developing in this story even as they recorded this week’s podcast.

Expect plenty more twists, turns and threats in the run-up to the November election, when rideshare companies hope California voters will let them officially opt out of following the new labor law.

A Small Donation Has Big Ramifications

Days after the primary election in March, Hasan Ikhrata, the executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments, donated the maximum amount allowed to the campaign of Terra Lawson-Remer. She’s the Democrat running for the County Board of Supervisors District 3 against incumbent Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Heads of public agencies don’t typically wade into local elections, so this $850 check from Ikhrata — while relatively small — is still pretty huge; it underscores how pivotal this race is for the region. Should the seat switch from red to blue, that could set off a series of changes for the board, SANDAG, and thus, Ikhrata’s grand plan for remaking transit in the region.

How the Election Will Work

This week, Lewis hosted a new episode of Voice of San Diego at Home that featured San Diego Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. They took audience questions, discussed the San Diego electorate, how the general election will work and mail-in voting.

Catch it now.

