 Pumping the Brakes on That SANDAG Vote
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on That SANDAG Vote

This week on the VOSD podcast, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby review the geographically challenging 50th District race, an investigation of a Southwest College professor and how big that big SANDAG vote really was.
Nate John
SANDAG board of directors
A meeting of the SANDAG board of directors / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Former Rep. Darrell Issa and former City Councilman Carl DeMaio are both running for Congress in the 50th District. 

Last week, Issa announced his bid in front of supporters outside El Cajon City Hall: And so today I’m announcing that I will be, I will be the next Congressman from the 50th congressional district. I’m dedicated to do that because I believe that I have the history, the skills, the seniority, and the capability to hit the ground running, not just for this district, but for California. To help Republicans compete in what has become a very treacherous and difficult Congress and to retake the majority.”

Issa’s reference to “this district,” as hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts wrote in the most recent Politics Peport, is a little problematic. That’s because he was actually standing in the 53rd District.

This particular race is proving that the 50th District is more of an idea than an actual place, at least to the contenders. Lewis, Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the current crop of candidates (many of whom have run for or represented other districts) and the spectacle the race is becoming.

Southwestern Professor Kept Student Sex Videos on His Work Computer

Investigators were looking into a Title IX complaint against Southwestern College professor John Tolli when they made a shocking discovery: He had stash of nude photos of himself and students, as well as videos of him having sex with a student in his office. The collection was on his work computer.

Following the investigation, Tolli was allowed to resign his post quietly and arranged an agreement where school officials would not mention the investigation or its findings to potential employers.

In the podcast, Libby shared details of the investigation by VOSD contributor Katy Stegall and how the documents finally came to light.

(Note: After we recorded the podcast, news broke that Tolli was placed on leave from his current role at San Diego City College.)

The Big(ish) SANDAG Vote

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined the podcast this week to talk about last week’s SANDAG vote on a $600 million spending blueprint. Jones sits on the agency’s board of directors.

Jones and Keatts sat down to discuss what was touted as a big compromise for a big vote — a happy medium to serve highway and transit needs.

Jones was part of the group of leaders from North County who pushed a change to the spending proposal from the one put forward by SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata. But the $600 million spending plan is distinct from Ikhrata’s plan for a new regional transportation plan known as the “5 Big Moves.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

50th Congressional Race Carl Demaio Darrell Issa SANDAG Transportation
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: No One's Sure How Private Prisons Ban Would Work in San Diego

San Diego Explained: The New Law That Upends Contracting Work

Morning Report: Southwestern Title IX Investigation Took an Unexpected Turn

What to Read Next
Politics

Nobody Knows Where the 50th District Is

Scott Lewis
News

Issa, DeMaio Troll Each Other With Dueling Press Conferences

Megan Wood
Government

Sacramento Report: Waldron Unveils SANDAG Bill – Too Late for This Year

Sara Libby and Jesse Marx
Politics

Meet the Bumper Crop of Candidates Who Can't Vote for Themselves

Randy Dotinga

Trending Stories
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Politics Report: How Much Longer Will the DA Be a Republican?
The Local Schools and Doctors Likeliest to Be Impacted by the New Vaccine Law
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
There’s a Lot Riding on the City’s Upcoming Homelessness Plan
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!