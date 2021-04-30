VOSD Podcast: Rehashing the Recall

The recall is on.

Enough signatures have been gathered to trigger an election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, likely sometime in November, just before the next gubernatorial election in 2022.

On the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby review the mechanics of a statewide recall election, like what you’ll see on the ballot and how you’ll be able to vote. They also discussed how easy it is to trigger a recall in California compared with other states and what led us here politically. Plus: What are the party dynamics for this? Will any prominent Democrats jump into the candidate clown car — or is this just going to be a GOP pursuit? Our hosts zoom out on what this may mean for state Republicans and for Newsom.

How Reform California Fits in

Related to this major news is one local political figure, Carl DeMaio, former San Diego City Councilmember and current radio talkshow host. A group he started several years ago — Reform California — has built its wealth from $26,000 to $650,000 in five years time.

Reform California is a conservative political advocacy group that’s built to live beyond a single political campaign or election.

This week, Keatts told the story of the rise of this group and ways it built up its bank account around statewide conservative issues like (you guessed it) the recall election.

Some of these strategies, as Keatts tells in this week’s show, are facing criticism from conservatives.