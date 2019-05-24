Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

News

VOSD Podcast: San Diego YIMBYs Prefer an Imperfect Housing Bill to a Dead One

SB 50 is in a medically induced coma, but will it be any easier to pass the controversial measure in the 2020 election year?

Nate John

Maya Rosas / Photo by Megan Wood

Sacramento watchers were stunned last week when one of the most high-profile bills in the Legislature died without a vote.

SB 50 would allow for higher, taller buildings near transit, in many cases overriding local restrictions.

Maya Rosas, president of the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County, this week wrote an open letter to Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, urging her to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

Rosas joined hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts this week to talk about the bill.

“I’m not saying that SB 50 is or was perfect how it is,” she said. “I’m fine with it being further amended as long as it doesn’t have serious impacts on how much housing can be built out of it.”

The bill was moved to a two-year track and could be revived in January. But Rosas said waiting that long won’t make it any easier to pass.

“Do you really think that it’s going to be easier to pass this bill in an election year? In a presidential election year? Everyone’s going to be paying attention. It’s not going to be any easier to pass or to make negotiations or compromise.”

The segment on housing starts at 24:45.

Texting Teachers

This week, Kayla Jimenez’s story revealing that two teachers at Westview High School texted inappropriate messages to students but were allowed to remain in the classroom struck a nerve with readers.

Westview High School officials in Poway have faced blowback for their handling of a teacher who sent inappropriate texts to an underage student. And newly released records show another teacher was investigated for the same issue at the same school just a year earlier.

The discussion of this story starts at minute 5.

The O.B. Pier

After five long months, the Ocean Beach Pier has been fully repaired to its former glory. Just in time for the holiday weekend. Things are looking up for Scott Lewis.

Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

