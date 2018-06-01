Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

VOSD Podcast: SANDAG's Wild Weighted Vote

In this week’s podcast, Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts explain the significance of the new SANDAG power structure, and the housing vote that caused leaders to put it into play.
Kinsee Morlan
sandag board san diego

A meeting of the SANDAG board of directors. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

For the first time in public, the San Diego Association of Governments board flexed its new authority.

The move caused a kerfuffle.

Last year’s AB 805 shifted the power on the regional transportation agency’s board, which is composed of local leaders from around the county. It allows the board to call for weighted votes that give more power to bigger cities. Some of the leaders from small cities aren’t big fans.

In this week’s podcast, Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts explain the significance of the new SANDAG power structure, and the housing vote that caused leaders to put it into play.

Also on the first half of the show: Oral arguments happened this week at the California Supreme Court over Proposition B, the 2012 initiative that ended guaranteed pensions for new city employees. Libby, Lewis and Keatts discuss the huge ramifications and confusion it would cause if the court decides Prop. B should be thrown because then-Mayor Jerry Sanders didn’t follow the proper procedure.

Voice of San Diego reporter Maya Srikrishnan makes an appearance in the second half of the podcast to talk about how the surge in border crossing prosecutions is causing chaos and confusion in federal courts. She also discusses some of her other recent reporting on immigration.

Hero of the Week

Michael McConnell is our hero. The local business owner and advocate for the homeless was the first to raise alarms about the numbers in this year’s annual homeless census. Lisa Halverstadt dug in and found the count left out hundreds of people who live in RVs and people enrolled in programs at the San Diego Rescue Mission.

Goat of the Week

The San Diego Unified School District is the goat. In May, the district announced it was moving forward with a controversial policy to delete staff emails more than a year old. Voice of San Diego has filed for a temporary restraining order to halt the district’s new email destruction policy, which was scheduled to go into effect Friday. Emails are subject to public records requests and can play an important role in keeping public institutions accountable.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Get News Delivered Daily

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

SANDAG
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in News

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

Morning Report: The Engaged Voter’s Guide to the Primary

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
Politics Report

Politics Report: Big Cities Remembered They Run SANDAG Now

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Opinion

It's Long Past Time for SANDAG to Start Prioritizing Transit

Jack Shu
Land Use

About 5 Percent of San Diego Homes Are Off Limits as Housing

Lisa Halverstadt
Land Use

San Diego Needs to Build Way More Housing — and Local Leaders Are Freaked

Lisa Halverstadt

Sign up

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
Five Big Decisions on the June Ballot
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe