VOSD Podcast: Schools, Streets and Sweet Federal Cash - Voice of San Diego

Educators are scrambling to decide when and how to reopen. But also — what does “open” really mean?

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby get in the middle of the haggling that’s going on between San Diego Unified School District officials and the teachers union.

Both sides are trying to hash out what the last few weeks of school should look like and how much time kids are actually going to be on campus. Spoiler: No current options look anything like the school of yesteryear.

New Mayor, Old Problems

During his campaign for the job, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he’d rein in police officers’ encounters with homeless San Diegans.

It’s been three months now since he took office. VOSD reporter Lisa Halverstadt checked on his progress and promises. So far, there’s been a lot of effort, but homeless camps are growing and locals are flagging issues to Gloria directly, such as when cops clear out encampments during bad weather.

Suddenly, We Have Money

A windfall of cash is coming to the region thanks to the passage of a new wave of federal coronavirus relief. The city of San Diego estimates $300 million is coming its way, which will more than cover the shortfalls from the last and next fiscal years and the pandemic-era decimation of local tourism.

The city had been bracing itself for frank talk about priorities and budget cuts.

Keep in mind, though, this is slated to be a one-time gush of money. What happens on the other side of the pandemic, when the city will theoretically have its normal revenue streams, will be important to watch.

