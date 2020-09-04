VOSD Podcast: Seven Stories We're Following - Voice of San Diego

Even by the standards of this new, weird world in which the pandemic and President Donald Trump combine for seemingly a hundred major news items a week, it was a big news week.

VOSD alone had major stories about MTS’s draconian fare policies, an explosive account from a Sheriff’s employee of what she says really happened leading up to a suicide in the Vista jail, two possible ethics violations by Council candidate Kelvin Barrios and more.

In this episode of the VOSD Podcast, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and I ran down several of these big developments. (And in a shocking twist, Scott talked about schools.)

One programming note: Perhaps bigger than all of these big stories is the drama that unfolded after NBC San Diego published a new story on the 101 Ash St. scandal. That piece broke as we were recording, and the ensuing fallout happened afterward. For more on that, check out this week’s Politics Report.

