Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News SANDAG

VOSD Podcast: Small Cities Say They've Lost Their Voice at SANDAG

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, a member of the SANDAG board and a candidate for county supervisor, talks about the changes to SANDAG’s governing structure, affordable housing and more.
Kinsee Morlan
San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

SANDAG meetings have been getting heated.

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, who sits on the transportation agency’s board, talks to VOSD’s Andrew Keatts about the issues fueling the flames.

Historically, the regional transportation agency’s board meetings have been mostly drama-free. But then AB 805 became law, and along with other reforms, SANDAG board members can now call for a vote weighted by population, which gives the representatives from the two biggest cities in the county the power to overrule decisions.

Desmond doesn’t like that change.

“Smaller cities lost their voice,” he said. “Due to the new weighted vote, the city of Chula Vista and the city of San Diego have the full reign of the decision-making at this point in time. And it’s frustrating.”

Desmond, who’s also running for the District 5 county supervisor seat, also talks about successful affordable housing efforts in San Marcos and explains why he’s opposed to SANDAG’s proposal to take downtown land through eminent domain.

Also on the podcast: Sara Libby discusses the bills by local lawmakers that she’s keeping an eye on as they move through the Legislature; Keatts and Libby weigh in on Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s vacation rental proposal; and they talk through the races that are piquing their interest in the November election.

Hero of the Week

Wendi Winters is our hero. Winters was one of five Capital Gazette staff members killed in a recent shooting. The longtime journalist threw her body at the gunman, possibly saving others.

Goat of the Week

The San Diego Unified School District is the goat, again. During last year’s budget crisis, district leaders said their plan to coax veteran teachers into retirement would save the district money. Now the school district is facing another big round of budget cuts, but district officials say they won’t ever be able to produce the numbers that actually show whether the retirement incentives delivered on that promise.

Call Voice of San Diego at 619-354-1085 and leave a message with your comment or question. We may end up using your voicemail in a future show.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Tags:

Jim Desmond SANDAG
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in News

Morning Report: What We Know About Operation Streamline

Morning Report: Big Piece of Mayor's Housing Plan Is on Pause

Morning Report: National City Struggles to Untangle Homes and Polluting Businesses

What to Read Next
Opinion

SANDAG's Transit Layover Facility Plan Is a Win-Win for the Region

Georgette Gomez
Opinion

SANDAG's Expensive Building Proposal Could Be Obsolete Soon After It's Built

Richard Bailey
Government

SANDAG Is Playing Developer and Might Have to Take Private Property to Do It

Andrew Keatts
Government

In Closed Session, Faulconer Blocked Decision on SANDAG’s New Leader

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Trending Stories
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
Politics Report: Signature-Gathering Drama
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Morning Report: Big Piece of Mayor's Housing Plan Is on Pause
A Major Piece of Faulconer’s Housing Plan Is on Hold
Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
San Diego Foundation Parts Ways With CEO
Former Student Says Teacher Groomed Her for a Sexual Relationship
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe