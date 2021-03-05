VOSD Podcast: Some Weird Takes on Leadership

Let’s talk about leadership.

This week, an interview by KPBS’s Andrew Bowen caught the attention of hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby. He was interviewing San Diego City Council President Jen Campbell, and she voluntarily elected to rehash the contentious battle she fought to become Council president.

She argued to Bowen that the decision over who should hold the role should have continued behind the scenes, instead of in public. The council presidency is “an administrative post,” she said. “And it is usually done behind the scenes and voted on only by Council members.”

Lewis, Keatts and Libby review the brief history of the Council presidency on the show.

At the state level, California’s leadership is trying to wrap up this whole virtual schools nightmare. This week, the state Legislature approved a bill aimed at incentivizing schools to reopen by April. But while the path to school reopening may be getting clearer, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer argues he would have done it better, and that it all boils down to leadership.

The Sewage Saga

On the second half of the show, VOSD environment reporter MacKenzie Elmer spills on what’s happening with the Tijuana River.

Mexican leadership has claimed for months now that they’ve stopped sewage from spilling into the Tijuana River (and thus, onto U.S. beaches).

Elmer checked on that claim to see how — and where — things are really going. What the Mexican government says is partly true, it turns out. And now, there are a few viable treatment solutions and some federal money handy. But there may be a long wait before a full, binational solution clears things up in a sustainable way.

