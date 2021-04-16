VOSD Podcast: Teacher and Police Pay Under the Microscope

Last week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria released a list of proposed police reforms and public safety priorities.

A lot of the focus following that news was on his recommendations to eliminate existing gang injunctions, explore alternatives to arresting low-level offenders and put limits on pretext stops. But he’s also pushing to separate the city’s Office of Homeland Security from the Police Department. That’s gotten less attention but could have ramifications for the entire region.

Gloria also released his budget proposal for the city this week, which suggests cutting police overtime.

On the podcast, VOSD hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss this proposed new approach to policing and how it follows last summer’s “defund the police” movement and other efforts from state lawmakers to change police hiring practices.

Schools Are Open and Flush With Cash

This week, thousands of students returned to school in person for the first time in over a year. San Diego Unified, Sweetwater Union High and other districts reopened in some form.

Many school employees have been receiving money from COVID-19 relief funds sent to schools during the pandemic, or as an incentive to return to the classroom, VOSD’s Ashly McGlone reports.

Next week, VOSD is hosting a happy hour dedicated to the San Diego city budget.

Reporter Lisa Halverstadt will moderate a discussion about the biggest budget challenges ahead with city councilmembers and other special guests.

