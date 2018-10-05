Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

VOSD Podcast: The Big Rent Control Measure Facing California Voters

We break down the arguments for and against expanded rent control.
Adriana Heldiz

Community members gathered in front of a National City apartment complex demanding rent control. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Rent control is one of the most contentious topics on the November ballot. 

If passed, Proposition 10 would free up local governments to create new regulations limiting how much landlords can increase rents by repealing the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a law that seriously limits rent control policies. 

On this week’s episode, hosts Sara Libby, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts are joined by former Voice of San Diego reporter Liam Dillon, who now covers housing and state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times. The crew breaks down the arguments for and against Prop. 10 and discuss its possible impacts on California’s’ affordable housing crisis.

Some local leaders are steering clear of the rent control debate, refusing to stay where they stand on the measure. City Councilwoman Barbary Bry, however, came out against Prop. 10 in a recent VOSD op-ed, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said she supports it.

Also on the podcast: San Diego County Regional Airport Authority’s $3 billion plan to renovate Terminal 1 and the massive backlash its approach unleashed. 

Hero of the Week

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General is our hero. A recent report by the agency unveiled serious health and safety concerns at the Adelanto Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center near Los Angeles. 

Goat of the Week

The Sweetwater Union High School District gets goated this week. The district miscalculated its budget by more than $30 million and is scrambling to find millions in cuts. 

Affordable Housing Proposition 10
Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

