 VOSD Podcast: The Blurry Lines of Stage 2 Reopening - Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: The Blurry Lines of Stage 2 Reopening

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby talk about what the next stage of opening could look like for tourism, schools and restaurants.

Nate John
A sign inside of El Borrego in City Heights. / Photo courtesy of El Borrego

This week, the California Department of Health gave the OK for San Diego County to open restaurants for dine-in service, among other changes.

So, you can go to restaurants now. But the question is: Will you?

That’s the case for hotels, too. Hoteliers say they’re booking more locals looking to staycation. Yet the official county guidance says hotels and vacation rentals should be used solely for COVID isolation efforts.

And on the school front, six of California’s biggest school districts told state lawmakers they can’t in good conscience open in the fall if the state follows through with planned funding cuts.

Well Then, Let’s Talk to an Expert

One of the best ways you can contain a virus for which there is no vaccine is to “know your status,” and knowing the status of your network. That’s one of the main takeaways Dr. Rebecca Fielding-Miller left in this week’s podcast interview, which originally aired on our Voice of San Diego At Home series.

So to get there, Fielding-Miller said, we need easier tests (say, a bit more convenient than a six-inch swab going through your head), constant testing and contact tracing. These principles have been hugely important for HIV management, and there’s a lot of overlap with HIV and COVID-19, Fielding-Miller said.

If people want childcare and schools to open, folks knowing their status and acting quickly to remove themselves from networks will ensure places can keep running and COVID-19 stays reasonably contained.

Bonus Podcast: The ‘COVID Slide’ and What it Will Take to Reopen Schools

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

coronavirus COVID-19 reopening
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: A Reopened San Diego Will Look Radically Different

Morning Report: SDPD Has State's Worst Rape Kit Backlog

Bonus Podcast: The 'COVID Slide' and What it Will Take to Reopen Schools

What to Read Next
News

Widespread COVID-19 Testing Still Elusive in Senior Homes

Jared Whitlock
News

The Bizarre Reality of Reopening Week in San Diego

Will Huntsberry
Education

The Learning Curve: Can Schools Just Stay Closed? Only if the State Allows it

Will Huntsberry
Education

Encinitas Mayor Urges Cardiff Schools to ‘Meet the Moment’ and Fully Reopen

Kayla Jimenez

Trending Stories
Schools Won’t Reopen for All Without More Cash, District Officials Warn
The Bizarre Reality of Reopening Week in San Diego
Reopened Beaches Remain Out of Reach for San Diego’s Poor
Border Report: Tijuana Shelter Is Teaching Migrant Children to Code
Inside the North County Grading Wars
Reopened Beaches Remain Out of Reach for San Diego’s Poor
Border Report: 'Tijuana Is Facing a Different Kind of Crisis'
Schools Won’t Reopen for All Without More Cash, District Officials Warn
What We Know About the Surge of South Bay Coronavirus Cases
North County Report: Oceanside Permanently Closes a School
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!