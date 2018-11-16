Building a better region together, one story at a time

VOSD Podcast: The Election Isn't Done Surprising Us

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts talk about some of the election surprises that have unfolded as new vote totals roll in. Plus: Brigette Browning, president of Unite Here Local 30, joins us to discuss the labor union’s recent strike and the local issues that will affect them the most in the near future.

Adriana Heldiz
Registrar of Voters

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters on Election Day November 6, 2018. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Even when Election Day is over, it’s not really over.

The San Diego County Registrar’s Office can sometimes spend weeks counting all the ballots that continue to trickle in from across the region. As of Friday morning, 219,000 votes still needed to processed.

More often than not, the initial results can help us identify the winners and loser of each race. Others are too close to call. Several we didn’t see coming this year.

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts talk about some of the surprises that have unfolded as new vote totals roll in.

Also on the podcast, Lewis sits down with Brigette Browning, president of Unite Here Local 30, a labor union that represents hotel and food service workers, to talk about their recent strike at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp hotel, a potential special election to fund a Convention Center expansion and more.

Hero of the Week

Our hero this week is Gene Cubbison. The longtime NBC 7 reporter is retiring after four decades on the job. We wish the dean of San Diego political journalism well!

Goat of the Week

Mike Schaefer gets the goat this week. His race against Joel Anderson for a seat on the Board of Equalization shows how there can be a downside for parties that win wave elections.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Tags:

2018 November ballot unite here local 30
