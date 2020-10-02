VOSD Podcast: The Navigation Center Lost Its Way - Voice of San Diego

Despite the dominance of Politifest this week, there is absolutely no shortage of San Diego news to review for VOSD hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby.

First up: the navigation center. (Yes, again.)

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has long touted his plan to turn an indoor skydiving center into a hub for homeless services. It’s had problems since the beginning — not least of all that the building itself is super weird.

Family Health Centers San Diego was tapped to run the place. But in a major turn this week, its contract ended early and the CEO of Family Health Centers, who’d once expressed optimism about the effort, slammed the entire project as a PR stunt in emails obtained by VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt. Now, Housing Commission staff members will be moving in.

Suspending a Campaign (Sort of? Maybe?)

The race for San Diego City Council District 9 is a stand-out this week as one of the two candidates, Kelvin Barrios, announced he would suspend his campaign after endorsers began fleeing following the latest revelation of possible ethics violations.

So, suspended — but not out.

Barrios will still be on the ballot. And after we recorded the show, Barrios said he would serve if elected. Never change, San Diego!

Suspending Reality

State Sen. Ben Hueso made a pivot this week on Proposition 15. Less than a week after he said anyone who supports the ballot measure must be “disconnected from reality,” he has joined their ranks.

Lewis and Libby review the measure, how it could affect businesses large and small and what it really does. This one seemed to trip up more than one Democrat this week.

Be sure to also catch Libby’s California Ballot Measure Crash Course, which aired during Politifest this week.

