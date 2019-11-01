VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Moments We're Living for - Voice of San Diego

If you haven’t heard, we hosted Politifest, our biggest event of the year, last Saturday.

It was a day filled with discussions about housing, transit and homelessness in San Diego. Thank you to everyone who attended and to everyone else who helped put it together.

We’re obviously still not over it, so for this week’s podcast, we pulled out the most memorable moments from the event, including some hot takes from San Diego mayoral candidates Tasha Williamson, Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria.

This take from Williamson on the discussion surrounding scooters got the audience’s attention: “We are talking about scooters and bikes so passionately,” she said, “but I can’t get police officers to stop killing people.”

Bry said she opposes the Metropolitan Transit System’s Elevate SD, a potential half-cent sales tax that’ll help pay for transit improvements. Gloria said he supports it.

Meanwhile, at another panel featuring candidates vying for seats on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, former state Sen. Joel Anderson raised eyebrows when talking about his opposition to the Mid-Coast Trolley extension that’ll better connect the region with public transit: “La Jolla is going to learn what homelessness really is … because everybody who’s homeless in El Cajon can get on the trolley now, head up there and panhandle for money.”

Also on the podcast, VOSD’s Sara Libby, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Adriana Heldiz discuss SDSU’s new and improved offer for the Mission Valley stadium land and explain why it’s such a critical moment in the stadium negotiations.

You can catch up on everything related to Politifest 2019 here.

