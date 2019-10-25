VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Pre-Game Show - Voice of San Diego

This week on the Voice of San Diego podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby dive in to the program for Politifest 2019: The Housing and Transportation Summit.

This year’s summit is VOSD’s biggest event ever, and it features discussions on some of the region’s most pressing issues. There will be mayors, county supervisors, state senators, city council members, activists and more. Plus, we’ll be recording a live podcast with the candidates for mayor of San Diego.

Check out all the details on this panels and speakers page.

Drama in District 2

Last week, San Diego County’s Republican Party was considering making an endorsement for the District 2 seat on the County Board of Supervisors. That seat has been held by Dianne Jacob for decades and is considered safe for Republicans.

But a heated fight has broken out between Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and former state Sen. Joel Anderson.

In a series of votes around the endorsement, it seemed Anderson was pulling a slight majority. Then, surprisingly, Vaus announced he was conceding.

Lewis, Keatts and Libby discuss Vaus’s surprise move, and how other endorsements are shaking up for county supervisor races.

News Hits

The state medical board has charged San Diego Dr. Tara Zandvliet with gross and repeated negligence and failure to properly maintain records for writing a medical vaccine exemption under improper circumstances. VOSD’s Will Huntsberry previously revealed how Zandvliet had written nearly a third of all medical exemptions for San Diego Unified School District.

Encinitas is suing the residents behind a controversial housing measure. The city is trying to clarify a conflict between state law and its own local measure — a citizen-led initiative that allows voters to veto major land use changes. In effect, the city is dragging the most prominent backers of that measure, Proposition A, into court.

