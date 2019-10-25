 VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Pre-Game Show - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

VOSD Podcast: The Politifest Pre-Game Show

This week on the the podcast, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby get ready for VOSD’s biggest event ever. Plus, some drama in the world of county supervisor endorsements and more.
Nate John

This week on the Voice of San Diego podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby dive in to the program for Politifest 2019: The Housing and Transportation Summit.

This year’s summit is VOSD’s biggest event ever, and it features discussions on some of the region’s most pressing issues. There will be mayors, county supervisors, state senators, city council members, activists and more. Plus, we’ll be recording a live podcast with the candidates for mayor of San Diego.

Check out all the details on this panels and speakers page.

Drama in District 2

Last week, San Diego County’s Republican Party was considering making an endorsement for the District 2 seat on the County Board of Supervisors. That seat has been held by Dianne Jacob for decades and is considered safe for Republicans.

But a heated fight has broken out between Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and former state Sen. Joel Anderson.

In a series of votes around the endorsement, it seemed Anderson was pulling a slight majority. Then, surprisingly, Vaus announced he was conceding.

Lewis, Keatts and Libby discuss Vaus’s surprise move, and how other endorsements are shaking up for county supervisor races.

News Hits

  • The state medical board has charged San Diego Dr. Tara Zandvliet with gross and repeated negligence and failure to properly maintain records for writing a medical vaccine exemption under improper circumstances. VOSD’s Will Huntsberry previously revealed how Zandvliet had written nearly a third of all medical exemptions for San Diego Unified School District.
  • Encinitas is suing the residents behind a controversial housing measure. The city is trying to clarify a conflict between state law and its own local measure — a citizen-led initiative that allows voters to veto major land use changes. In effect, the city is dragging the most prominent backers of that measure, Proposition A, into court.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Doctor at Center of Vaccine Debate Charged by Medical Board

Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions

Morning Report: Encinitas Is Suing Prop. A Backers

What to Read Next
Politics

Hotel Tax Campaign Says it Will Donate Money From Private Prison Company

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: One Attorney Has Filed 50-Plus Suits Under New Section 8 Law

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: The Fight Over the Cost of the Mission Valley Land

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: Creating the Homelessness Plan Was the Easy Part

Voice of San Diego

Trending Stories
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
Encinitas Is Suing the Residents Behind Controversial Housing Measure
A Single Attorney Has Filed More Than 50 Lawsuits Under New Section 8 Discrimination Law
Teachers at San Diego Charter Schools Are Far Less Experienced Than Traditional School Peers
The City Has a Plan to Fight Homelessness. Now What?
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
The Major Dispute Exposed by a New Appraisal of the Mission Valley Stadium Land
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!