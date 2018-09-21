VOSD Podcast: The Rift That Split SoccerCity and SDSU West

Stay up to Date
Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts
The people behind SoccerCity and SDSU West started with friendly talks about building a new joint soccer-football stadium in Mission Valley, but ended with opposing ballot measures locked in a fierce battle for votes.
The battle over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site is fierce. Ads for and against SoccerCity and SDSU West are seemingly everywhere, all the time.
But before the development proposals became opposing measures on the November ballot, the people behind the plans were working closely together to come up with a deal to transform the city-owned land into a joint soccer-football stadium.
On this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby explain just how close SoccerCity and SDSU got to a deal before it all fell apart. They introduce the players behind the plans, discuss the politics and more.
Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature are the heroes this week. On Wednesday, Brown signed a bill into law that says adults don’t need to wear helmets while riding electric scooters on city streets. The new law makes scooters accessible to more people. Getting more folks out of their cars and onto alternative modes of transportation is a good thing.
The Grossmont Union High School District and one of its former employees get the goat. The employee was a warehouse worker who the district found regularly made lewd comments about high school students as they walked into school. The district wanted to fire him, but instead paid him $80,000 to leave and agree not to sue.
Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.