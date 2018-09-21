Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

VOSD Podcast: The Rift That Split SoccerCity and SDSU West

The people behind SoccerCity and SDSU West started with friendly talks about building a new joint soccer-football stadium in Mission Valley, but ended with opposing ballot measures locked in a fierce battle for votes.
Kinsee Morlan

The site of the former Qualcomm Stadium. / Photo by Dustin Michelson

The battle over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site is fierce. Ads for and against SoccerCity and SDSU West are seemingly everywhere, all the time.

But before the development proposals became opposing measures on the November ballot, the people behind the plans were working closely together to come up with a deal to transform the city-owned land into a joint soccer-football stadium.

On this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby explain just how close SoccerCity and SDSU got to a deal before it all fell apart. They introduce the players behind the plans, discuss the politics and more.

Hero of the Week

Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature are the heroes this week. On Wednesday, Brown signed a bill into law that says adults don’t need to wear helmets while riding electric scooters on city streets. The new law makes scooters accessible to more people. Getting more folks out of their cars and onto alternative modes of transportation is a good thing.

Goat of the Week

The Grossmont Union High School District and one of its former employees get the goat. The employee was a warehouse worker who the district found regularly made lewd comments about high school students as they walked into school. The district wanted to fire him, but instead paid him $80,000 to leave and agree not to sue.

November 2018 ballot Qualcomm Stadium SDSU West San Diego State soccercity
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

Morning Report: A Guide to All the New Stuff at the Border

San Diego Explained: Ports of Entry and Their Power

More Than $1B Has Gone Into Opening Up the Border – Here’s What It’s Done So Far

Opinion

Why SDSU Walked Away From the Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations

Sally Roush
News

Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart

Scott Lewis
Government

Sacramento Report: The State Is Still Cleaning Up the County Election Reform Mess

Sara Libby
Government

SDSU Football and City Draft New Stadium Lease

Scott Lewis

