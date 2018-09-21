VOSD Podcast: The Rift That Split SoccerCity and SDSU West

The battle over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site is fierce. Ads for and against SoccerCity and SDSU West are seemingly everywhere, all the time.

But before the development proposals became opposing measures on the November ballot, the people behind the plans were working closely together to come up with a deal to transform the city-owned land into a joint soccer-football stadium.

On this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby explain just how close SoccerCity and SDSU got to a deal before it all fell apart. They introduce the players behind the plans, discuss the politics and more.

Hero of the Week

Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature are the heroes this week. On Wednesday, Brown signed a bill into law that says adults don’t need to wear helmets while riding electric scooters on city streets. The new law makes scooters accessible to more people. Getting more folks out of their cars and onto alternative modes of transportation is a good thing.

Goat of the Week

The Grossmont Union High School District and one of its former employees get the goat. The employee was a warehouse worker who the district found regularly made lewd comments about high school students as they walked into school. The district wanted to fire him, but instead paid him $80,000 to leave and agree not to sue.

