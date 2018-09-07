Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

VOSD Podcast: The School District Took a Hard Look at Graduation Rates After All

In this week’s podcast, Andrew Keatts, Sara Libby and Scott Lewis walk us through VOSD’s graduation rate investigation and the district’s surprising reaction to it.
Kinsee Morlan
Cindy Marten

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Voice of San Diego’s investigation of graduation rates at the San Diego Unified School District didn’t go over very well with district leaders.

Former VOSD education reporter Mario Koran found that some of the school district’s lowest-performing high school students transferred to charter schools focused on credit recovery — sometimes at the urging of school employees — which helped the district land a 91 percent graduation rate in 2016.

The district worked aggressively to push back against those findings. It posted a web page aimed at refuting the reporting, and it hired a PR professional to spread the word about its grad rate achievement.

And yet, a new Union-Tribune editorial board interview with San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten revealed that the district did end up quietly forming a committee to look at grad rates. That committee released a new report on San Diego Unified’s graduation rate for the class of 2016, and the report confirms Koran’s major findings, including that nearly a third of students left district high schools for charters. Among the report’s recommendations is keeping tabs on the number of students who leave for district charters schools and identifying how many of them are behind academically.

In this week’s podcast, Andrew Keatts, Sara Libby and Scott Lewis walk us through VOSD’s graduation rate investigation and the district’s surprising reaction to it.

The crew re-enacts segments of the U-T editorial board interview in which Marten and the district’s chief public information officer, Andrew Sharp, who chimed in a few times, talk about forming the committee to look at grad rates. The hosts also bring to life another part of the interview in which Sharp responds to a question about lead in water at schools and the district’s insistence that it needs new bond money to pay for new pipes, despite the fact that the district has said in two previous bond measures that it would replace pipes at several schools that have since been found to have lead in the water.

Also on the podcast: legal pot shops haven’t increased crime like some officials said they would, and a few thoughts on that anonymous New York Times op-ed that broke the internet.

Hero of the Week

The hero is MTV, which launched “Pretty Little Mamas,” a new reality television show that follows a young mom squad based in San Diego. Libby digs it.

Goat of the Week

Grain beetles are the goat. The microscopic critters were found in the packaging of some of the beach hats the Padres gave away to fans at a recent game. The jerk beetles ruined what was meant to be a fun, friendly promotion.

Call Voice of San Diego at 619-354-1085 and leave a message with your comment or question. We may end up using your voicemail in a future show.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and also manages VOSD’s podcasts. She covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

More in News

Under Zero Tolerance, Illegal Border-Crossers Can Be Treated More Harshly Than Their Smugglers

Morning Report: Few Crimes Linked to Legal Pot Shops So Far

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Poway Unified Agreed Not to Disclose Two Teachers' Sexual Misconduct

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: How an Arts District Grew Inside Liberty Station

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: Staffing Issues Are the Water Department's Latest Headache

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: It's Getting Harder to Be a Witness Under Zero Tolerance

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Sep 7) — VOSD Podcast: The School District Took a Hard Look at Graduation Rates After All

Subscribe Now
About this podcast

Trending Stories
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
Few Crimes Linked to Legal Pot Dispensaries in First Half of 2018
Taxpayers Association's School Bond Calls Cause Board Resignations
The Water Department’s Latest Problem: Its Own Employees (and Lack Thereof)
Politics Report: All Politics Is Signature-Gathering
Environment Report: Doomsday for Colorado River Approaches
Fired Over a FedEx
Why Duncan Hunter Is in So Much Trouble
What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant's Hazy Past and Future
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!