 VOSD Podcast: The Sheriff Department's Crazy Week

News

News

VOSD Podcast: The Sheriff Department's Crazy Week

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts go through the San Diego Sheriff Department’s crazy week.

Voice of San Diego
Sheriff Bill Gore / Photo by Sam Hodgson

It has been quite a week for the San Diego County sheriff.

Sheriff Bill Gore and his team are getting backlash from across the country after they shared a video of a deputy they claimed overdosed from fentanyl simply by encountering it.

The thing is, toxicologists say that’s impossible.

That’s not the only reason the agency is experiencing blowback. The sheriff told San Diego police last month they could resume booking people accused of misdemeanors into local jails, but they wouldn’t tell us what crimes can get you booked into jail.

And finally, this all comes out after the sheriff announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election and a bunch of prominent Democrats pounced on the chance to endorse his chosen successor.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts explain why that happened and more on this week’s VOSD Podcast.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Bill Gore San Diego County Sheriff's Department
What do you think?
Loading

More in News

New Census Data Shows San Diego Grew More Diverse

Morning Report: Evidence Impossible to Get in Yet Another Case

Morning Report: Broker Says Housing Commission Staff Knew About Investment

What to Read Next
Public Safety

Sheriff’s Department Is a Closed Book on Who Can Go to Jail

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

‘He’s Unhinged’: Why Dems Mobilized So Quickly to Endorse a Candidate for Sheriff

Sara Libby
Public Safety

Why Complaints Against the Sheriff’s Department Are Surging

Jesse Marx
Public Safety

Obscure Sheriff’s Review Board Gets New Scrutiny in Court

Ashly McGlone

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up