 VOSD Podcast: The Water (Rate) Is Rising

News

News

VOSD Podcast: The Water (Rate) Is Rising

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts lay out two of the biggest issues facing the region — water and housing — and what local governments are doing about them.
Nate John
There isn’t enough water in San Diego to go around. / Photo by Ry Rivard

It’s expensive to live in San Diego. You know this already. But it’s about to get worse.

As housing prices balloon, another basic need is getting costly: water. This week, VOSD’s MacKenzie Elmer reported that the San Diego County Water Authority predicts the cost of water could swell up to 10 percent starting in 2023.

On the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts start at the ground level of how our most precious resource is managed; it’s really a solid explanation of San Diego’s water sources and the entities that have to work together to keep us quenched. Chief among them is the Water Authority.

(Here’s a quick video explainer for reference — San Diego 101: How We Get Our Water.)

Despite the fact that San Diego has increased its population, we consume a lot less water now than we did 30 years ago. But — counterintuitively — the water we do have is getting more expensive. Weird, right? Lewis and Keatts explain what’s at work in the water world.

Housing Commission Dramz

Perhaps the most acute problem in the region is the cost of homes and the San Diego Housing Commission is supposed to help. Its job is to provide solutions and housing and money to those who need it most. The commission works in concert with the city of San Diego, but that relationship seems to be getting more awkward by the week.

Keatts’s most recent story on the commission stems from a conflict-of-interest case involving a broker who’s accused of making a lot of money off a deal he set up.

The latest: The response to that conflict of interest has revealed a lack of trust between some of the entities involved that compromise their efforts to solve the city’s housing problems. Keatts and Lewis detail the drama in the second half of the show and explain why these odd, quasi-governmental agencies like the Housing Commission (and Civic San Diego, RIP) do what they do.

Oh, and also: We’ve got some staff news. Check it out.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Housing San Diego County Water Authority San Diego Housing Commission Water
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

A New Chapter for VOSD

Morning Report: Social Equity Programs Coming to Local Cannabis

City Landlord Debated How to Handle Finance Official’s Scrutiny Over Civic Center Deal

What to Read Next
Morning Report

Morning Report: City Begins Separating Bikes from Cars on Pershing, Nearly a Decade Later

Voice of San Diego
Morning Report

Morning Report: Water Rates Are Going Up

Voice of San Diego
Science/Environment

Higher Water Costs on the Horizon for San Diego Region

MacKenzie Elmer
Morning Report

Morning Report: City Landlord Planned to Hide Financial Details from City Officials

Voice of San Diego

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up