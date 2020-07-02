VOSD Podcast: Troubles Inside Schools, and Will We Ever Go Back Inside Schools? - Voice of San Diego

This week, San Diego City Councilwoman Jen Campbell took us back to a simpler time. A time in which San Diego politicians were embroiled not in dismantling racism in policing or containing a global pandemic, but regulating short-term vacation rentals.

Campbell announced a proposal this week to regulate short-term vacation rentals in San Diego. This is the latest attempt to solve a very vacation-town issue that’s hung over City Hall for years.

Campbell was able to broker a compromise between short-term vacation operators and a regional hotel union.

She’s optimistic that buy-in from two groups that had been at odds over the issue could lead the proposal to a different fate than its predecessors.

One interesting note: Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who’s dedicated much of her time in office to this very issue, didn’t know the deal was in the works until after a press release announcing the plan.

Schools: The Westview Pattern and Black Suspension Rates

VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez this week laid out a disturbing pattern of accusations of assault and harassment at Westview High School in the Poway Unified School District.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts unpacked how that investigation came to be.

One of the most glaring aspects of this story, Libby notes, is a clear, consistent pattern. Several different coaches at the school have admitted they texted students, sometimes with inappropriate sexual content. In more than one of those cases, officials determined that the teachers should keep their jobs because no actual physical contact occurred.

Also on the school front, A new analysis this week by VOSD reporter Will Huntsberry shows that Black students are far more likely to be suspended than any other racial group in San Diego County.

Across the county, Black students make up less than five percent of the student population, but they represent more than 12 percent of the suspensions.

From City Foil to City Attorney?

Well-known local environmental lawyer Cory Briggs spoke with Lewis this week about running for San Diego city attorney.

Briggs has sued the city of San Diego multiple times in his career, and now he seeks to replace current city attorney Mara Elliot. Briggs said he aims to serve in whatever capacity the voters see fit and to protect taxpayers.

He joined Lewis for a VOSD at Home interview to discuss the race, criminal justice reform and how he would run the office.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify