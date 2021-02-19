 VOSD Podcast: Vaccine Episode IV — A New Hope - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Vaccine Episode IV — A New Hope

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara LIbby review the current state of the special election for the 79th Assembly district and where the region stands on vaccinations and schools.
Nate John
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The race to replace Shirley Weber in the state Assembly is on. The primary election for the 79th Assembly district she used to represent before being appointed Secretary of State is just weeks away.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby reviewed the five candidates and what issues may shake out through this special election, including police reform, school equity, the recovery from COVID-19 and organized labor.

Be sure to check out the town hall we’re hosting next week for this race. See the details and RVSP for our event here.

It All Hinges on Vaccines

Recently, Lewis, Keatts and Libby all volunteered at a local vaccination super site. On the show, they recounted how that experience went, what they saw and heard and the emotions some folks experienced after getting their shots.

While a new crop of local vaccination sites and the promise of more adults getting shots continues, we’ve still got normal problems like weather getting in the way; insufficient supply forced local vaccination sites to close recently.

A top priority for schools is getting vaccines, too. San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera made it pretty clear in a parent-school leader meeting this week: Vaccines are key. And he said he’s confident the district’s educators will start getting vaccines as soon as two-to-three weeks from now. (Be still hearts of school-aged parents everywhere.)

Lewis took the liberty of laying out a few ideas he has for the school district to handle reopening in coming months. Y’know, just in case San Diego Unified leadership wanted the input.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

