News Smart local news funded by smart local people.

News

VOSD Podcast: Weed is Legal

A huge cannabis-driven cultural shift is upon us. In this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts sort it out.
Kinsee Morlan
0

The Apothekare dispensary in Kearny Mesa / Photo courtesy of the United Medical Marijuana Coalition

 

A cannabis-driven cultural shift is upon us, folks, and in this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts sort out its significance.

The two talk about taxes on pot, the City Council’s regulation and permitting of the budding industry so far and ponder what California’s new law means for medical marijuana, the black market and delivery services.

And yes, Lewis and Scott also discuss  the big pot memo.

Weed people panicked this week when Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the “Cole Memo,” an Obama-era rule that instructed U.S. attorneys to mostly be cool to the states that have legalized marijuana despite it still being illegal under federal law.

It isn’t yet clear how Sessions’ nixing of the memo will play out. Whether U.S. Attorneys will crack down on dispensaries in San Diego and other California cities that have implemented legal marijuana is still a big question. It’s also in the realm of possibility that Congress could take up the issue. And then there’s the potential financial effects.

“I think the most immediate impact might be on the investment world that’s still dabbling, and still a little worried about federal law,” Lewis said. 

Campaign Interview Kickoff

The 2018 ballot in San Diego is taking shape.

Along with the list of confirmed and  potential local ballot measures, a handful of seats are up for grabs. We’ll do our best to interview many of the regional candidates in the Voice of San Diego Podcast this year.

Up first is Jordan Beane. The 33-year-old is running for the City Council, trying to unseat Councilwoman Lorie Zapf and represent District 2, which includes Ocean Beach, Bay Ho, Pacific Beach and other coastal communities.

jordan beane sand iego

Jordan Beane co-hosted the “Behind the Bolt” Chargers sports show before he decided to run for the San Diego City Council. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Beane spent nearly five years working for the Chargers when the team split. His pivot to politics was something that had been in the back of his mind for awhile.

Beane said one of his key areas of focus is the housing crisis, and what a sitting Council member can do to help solve it. He said allowing faster and easier permitting to increase the housing supply and incentivizing housing diversity is an important step. And in District 2, a coastal region known for its hardcore NIMBYism and dislike of density, he said “gentle density,” or building infill development on empty lots or possibly building two townhouses where there used to be one single-family home, could make increasing density more digestible.

And in terms of the city’s homelessness issue, Beane said he’d want to change the city’s strategy of ticketing people who are homeless and using police force to keep them from congregating on downtown streets and sidewalks.

“You are not going to solve this issue with sort of leaf-blower lower justice by moving these folks around to different areas of the city and hoping that the problem goes away,” he said. “We just need the will to do it – to build permanent housing.”

Hero of the Week

This week’s hero is Martin S. Lindsey, an illustrator and designer who’s working to document San Diego and Tijuana’s most interesting culinary history.

Goat of the Week

Councilman Scott Sherman gets the goat. Sherman didn’t like losing his chairmanship of the City Council’s land use committee. It was a political decision made by City Council President Myrtle Cole, and it’s fine to be upset about that. But Sherman’s proposal this week to start talks about changing the City Council president selection process to an annual rotating leadership selection process based on seniority is clearly motivated by his anger, not by what process is actually best. 

• Stream it now
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

More in News

Deal Between City and SDSU to Keep Playing Football at SDCCU Stadium Still Elusive

San Diego Explained: School Bus Fees

Unraveling the Mysteries of Heaven's Gate

What to Read Next
Top Stories

Top Stories: Dec. 29-Jan. 5

Adriana Heldiz
0 Comments
Sacramento Report

Sacramento Report: San Diego Lawmakers Outline Goals for 2018

Marisa Agha
0 Comments
News

Council President Says She Didn't Know About High-Profile Sexual Assault Allegation Against Labor Leader

Andrew Keatts
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: No Stadium Deal Yet for SDSU Football

Seth Hall
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
How California’s Plan to Protect Undocumented Immigrants Will Play Out in San Diego
San Diego’s Economy is Fine Without the Chargers – Some Businesses Aren’t So Lucky
Chula Vista Offered Free Land and Tax Relief to Amazon Based on Nothing
Deal Between City and SDSU to Keep Playing Football at SDCCU Stadium Still Elusive
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
How California’s Plan to Protect Undocumented Immigrants Will Play Out in San Diego
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!