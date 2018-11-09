Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

VOSD Podcast: Well, the Election Happened

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts sit down with Ashley Hayek, president of GoldenState Consultants, and Dwayne Crenshaw, CEO of Rise San Diego, to analyze the most surprising outcomes of Tuesday’s election.
Adriana Heldiz

Jen Campbell (left) and Monica Montgomery (right) are both running for San Diego City Council. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego’s political landscape is changing.

Up in North County, Democrats were able to flip the 49th Congressional District seat for Democrat Mike Levin, who beat Republican Diane Harkey by 7 points. The seat had been long been held by Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

But the city of San Diego received the biggest shocker of them all. Two Democrats vying for a seat on the City Council were able to knock off incumbents from their posts. As of Friday morning, Monica Montgomery led Council President Myrtle Cole 56 percent to 44 percent. And Councilwoman Lorie Zapf lost her re-election campaign to Jen Campbell by 12 points.

That gives Democrats a 6-3 majority on the City Council, meaning they can pursue a progressive agenda without worrying about the mayor’s veto.

So, what does this all mean for the future of politics in San Diego?

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts sit down with Ashley Hayek, president of GoldenState Consultants, and Dwayne Crenshaw, CEO of Rise San Diego, to analyze the most surprising outcomes of Tuesday’s election.

Also on the podcast, the crew considers Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s role after several of his preferred candidates and plans failed Tuesday. The mayor’s office doesn’t agree that he’s a lame duck.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

• Stream it
• Download it
• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes
• Get the RSS feed
• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
• Listen to past episodes
• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group 

Tags:

2018 November ballot 49th congressional district Jen Campbell Kevin Faulconer mike levin monica montgomery San Diego City Council
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Council to Weigh in on Homeless Navigation Center

Morning Report: SDSU Is on the Hook to Deliver These Promises

Morning Report: Big Changes at City Hall

What to Read Next
Politics

The Mayor Doesn’t Think the Mayor Is a Lame Duck

Lisa Halverstadt
News

North County Report: A Mixed Bag for Dems and District Elections

Jesse Marx
Politics

Special Podcast: Our Initial Election Night Takeaways

Adriana Heldiz
Politics

San Diego’s City Council Has a New Look – and a Veto-Proof Majority

Andrew Keatts

Sign up

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Nov 9) — VOSD Podcast: Well, the Election Happened

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Subscribe

Good Schools For All

Latest (Sep 12) — Good Schools for All: A Back-to-School Crash Course

Subscribe Now
About this podcast

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!