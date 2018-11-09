VOSD Podcast: Well, the Election Happened

San Diego’s political landscape is changing.

Up in North County, Democrats were able to flip the 49th Congressional District seat for Democrat Mike Levin, who beat Republican Diane Harkey by 7 points. The seat had been long been held by Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

But the city of San Diego received the biggest shocker of them all. Two Democrats vying for a seat on the City Council were able to knock off incumbents from their posts. As of Friday morning, Monica Montgomery led Council President Myrtle Cole 56 percent to 44 percent. And Councilwoman Lorie Zapf lost her re-election campaign to Jen Campbell by 12 points.

That gives Democrats a 6-3 majority on the City Council, meaning they can pursue a progressive agenda without worrying about the mayor’s veto.

So, what does this all mean for the future of politics in San Diego?

On this week’s podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts sit down with Ashley Hayek, president of GoldenState Consultants, and Dwayne Crenshaw, CEO of Rise San Diego, to analyze the most surprising outcomes of Tuesday’s election.

Also on the podcast, the crew considers Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s role after several of his preferred candidates and plans failed Tuesday. The mayor’s office doesn’t agree that he’s a lame duck.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

• Stream it

• Download it

• Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on iTunes

• Get the RSS feed

• Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts

• Listen to past episodes

• Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group