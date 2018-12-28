Building a better region together, one story at a time

VOSD Podcast: Here's What San Diego Should Do Next Year

From closing Harbor Drive to brainstorming non-building solutions to our region’s problems, these are the resolutions we’d like to see San Diego adopt in 2019.
Nate John

An aerial view of downtown San Diego / Image via Shutterstock

What would you resolve for San Diego to do in 2019?

Make wider bike lanes? Keep cleaner beaches? Host more Beyoncé concerts?

This week, hosts Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts hashed out their resolutions for San Diego — their most realistic ambitions for our region’s next chapter. And they enlisted the help of Julia Dixon Evans. She’s Voice of San Diego’s Culture Report writer, and the author of a recently published novel “How to Set Yourself on Fire.”

Our San Diego Resolutions for 2019

Here’s a snapshot of some of these aspirations:

Scott: To finally close a street. Secondarily, for you, our dedicated podcast legion, to visit the Port of San Diego’s website and vote to close Harbor Drive. (#closeharbordrive)

Julia: A new guidebook for the Coast to Crest Trail.

Sara: For the city to consider that the solution to most of our problems is not a new building. Gasp. (Incidentally, now one of Sara’s resolutions is to create a flowchart for the city to help determine when it is necessary to build a building.)

Andy: To be less snarky about the county’s governance — until the first opportunity presents itself.

In this episode, we also got in to Julia’s recent story on the gender breakdown for San Diego art shows. She found that North County institutions help level the playing field for the region; within the city, however, men got far more solo art shows than women in 2018. Solo shows, she writes, can help transform the reputation and profitability of an artist.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions it to read more, check out Julia’s book.

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

