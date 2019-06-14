UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

VOSD Podcast: What's Driving Hondurans to the Border

This week on the podcast, hosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby sat down with Voice of San Diego immigration reporter Maya Srikrishnan, who just returned from Honduras, where she spent time speaking with deportees and reporting on what’s driving migration from Honduras to the United States.
Nate John
Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan talks to a Honduran woman. / Photo by Melvin Cubas

This week on the podcast, hosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby sat down with Voice of San Diego immigration reporter Maya Srikrishnan, who just returned from Honduras, where she spent time speaking with deportees and reporting on what’s driving migration from Honduras to the United States.

As she met with migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border over the last year, Srikrishnan said she was struck by how many Hondurans have relationships with people already in the United States. She wanted to go to Honduras to explore the ways in which those connections drove migration to the U.S.

The Honduran city where she stayed, San Pedro Sula, was the site of constant protests. And when night came, they grew violent. Violence and poverty are key drivers of emigration from the country, Srikrishnan said. But she notes it’s also important to look at individuals, not just the masses.

Srikrishnan: “It’s a good reminder always, when you have conversations with migrants, that they’re still human beings who are making lots of decisions that we never have to make. But they’re also human in the same way that we all are.”

The interview with Srikrishnan starts at 22:40.

Subscribe to her newsletter, The Border Report, to keep up with everything she’s working on.

Note: Srikrishnan was able to report from Honduras thanks to the International Center for Journalists Bring Home the World Fellowship).

Scams and Shakeups

We had a whopper of a story this week on the charter school empire that prosecutors say scammed $80 million from California taxpayers.

The indictment against the leaders of A3 Education lays out a complex organizational structure — one that was able to reach most California counties and fuel the network’s wealth.

At the head of the network were two founders of A3, Sean McManus and Jason Schrock. A3 brought in millions of dollars by enrolling tens of thousands of students through various quirks in California school enrollment systems.

And this week, Lincoln High School got another leadership shakeup.

The school’s principal, Jose Soto-Ramos, has left. He was the school’s fifth leader in 12 years. And all three of the schools’ vice principals were also removed form their positions the day after the school year ended.

And it was made official this week: Rep. Duncan Hunter’s wife has flipped on him.

Margaret Hunter, who was indicted along with her husband last year, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court Thursday, admitting she had spent thousands of dollars from her husband’s campaign account on personal expenses over a number of years.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

Charter Schools Honduras Immigration Lincoln High School
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: The Newest Fire Risk Is Homeowners' Inability to Get Insurance

In Risk-Prone Areas, Fire Insurance Is Getting Harder and Harder to Come By

Morning Report: More Leadership Turmoil at Lincoln

What to Read Next
Immigration

A Dispatch From Where the Caravans Begin

Maya Srikrishnan
News

San Diego Explained: The State's Plan to Crack Down on Charter Schools

Adriana Heldiz
News

Border Report: The Problem With Blaming Tijuana's Violence Solely on the Drug Trade

Maya Srikrishnan
News

After the Caravan

Maya Srikrishnan

Trending Stories
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
Another School Year Ends With a Leadership Shakeup at Troubled Lincoln High School
The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!