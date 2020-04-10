 VOSD Podcast: World War C, Starring the Zombie Convention Center Measure - Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: World War C, Starring the Zombie Convention Center Measure

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby preview the potentially long afterlife of Measure C and what a pandemic budget could look like.

Nate John
Measure C supporters hold a press conference in downtown San Diego. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Our spring fundraising campaign ends Sunday and we still need to raise $32,000 to reach our goal. Donate today to ensure our ability to bring you local news you need. If you make a gift of $35 or more, you’ll get access to a members-only virtual event with our reporting team.

♦♦♦

Measure C, the initiative to raise hotel taxes to fund the Convention Center expansion, street repairs and homeless services,  officially got 65 percent support from San Diego voters. That’s just shy of the two-thirds needed, according to what was written on the measure when people voted for it.

But this week, the San Diego City Council voted to amend the language certifying the election so it did not state that Measure C required two-thirds to pass. That means the zombie measure could rise once again if the courts eventually determine citizens-led measures need just a simple majority to pass.

The Budget Season of Our Lives

Next Tuesday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer will put out his final budget proposal as mayor, which will set the course for his last six months in office. It’ll also be the starting point for the next mayor.

And what a budget it could be. Obviously this is the only pandemic budget he’s put together. Faulconer has previously said the city’s budget was going to come up $100 million short – before the coronavirus.

But hey, on the bright side, social distancing measures appear to be working in San Diego.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

Measure C VOSD Podcast
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: San Diego Is Flattening the Curve

Food Banks, Nonprofits Scramble to Address Overwhelming Food Need

San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away

What to Read Next
Politics

Attorney Warns Bond Language Could Sink Measure C

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Hotel-Tax Backers Are Weighing Plan C: the Courts

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary

Voice of San Diego
Politics

A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims

Lisa Halverstadt

Help us raise $150K!

Support local journalism today
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Politics Report: Mayor Tells Hundreds of City Staff They're Not Getting Paid for Monday
Grades Can Only Go Up: New Details on San Diego Unified’s Online Learning Plan
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
The VA Told Employees to Keep Coming to Work – Now Several Have the Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
San Diego's Pandemic Past: City Shutdowns, Mandated Masks and a Patient Zero
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!