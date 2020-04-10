VOSD Podcast: World War C, Starring the Zombie Convention Center Measure - Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: World War C, Starring the Zombie Convention Center Measure
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby preview the potentially long afterlife of Measure C and what a pandemic budget could look like.
Measure C, the initiative to raise hotel taxes to fund the Convention Center expansion, street repairs and homeless services, officially got 65 percent support from San Diego voters. That’s just shy of the two-thirds needed, according to what was written on the measure when people voted for it.
But this week, the San Diego City Council voted to amend the language certifying the election so it did not state that Measure C required two-thirds to pass. That means the zombie measure could rise once again if the courts eventually determine citizens-led measures need just a simple majority to pass.
The Budget Season of Our Lives
Next Tuesday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer will put out his final budget proposal as mayor, which will set the course for his last six months in office. It’ll also be the starting point for the next mayor.
And what a budget it could be. Obviously this is the only pandemic budget he’s put together. Faulconer has previously said the city’s budget was going to come up $100 million short – before the coronavirus.
But hey, on the bright side, social distancing measures appear to be working in San Diego.
