VOSD Podcast: Zero Tolerance at the Border, Explained

Scott Lewis and Sara Libby talk with Voice of San Diego border reporter Maya Srikrishnan about how the chaos at the border began and what to expect next.
Kinsee Morlan

A young man looks over the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Tijuana. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border, and the ensuing confusion over its decision to temporarily walk back some of those policies, has dominated the news.

On the latest podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby talk with Voice of San Diego border reporter Maya Srikrishnan about how the chaos at the border began, how the family separations that followed played out and what to expect now that Trump signed en executive order to temporarily keep immigrant families together.

Alan Bersin, former border czar and U.S. attorney, also joins the conversation. He talks about a possible policy fix that would allow South Americans seeking asylum in the United States to more easily make their claims in their home countries or in Mexico.

Also on the podcast: SANDAG’s proposal to take downtown land through eminent domain so it can build its new headquarters; Registrar of Voters Michael Vu’s determination that there were insufficient signatures to put a measure on the November ballot that would force all county elections to go to November runoffs; and how Maureen Stapleton, the longtime leader of the San Diego County Water Authority, helped the region secure its own supplies of water but also inflamed a long-running water war.

Kinsee Morlan

Kinsee Morlan is the engagement editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. She works to expand our reach and helps community members write op-eds. She also manages VOSD’s podcasts and covers the arts, culture, land use and entrepreneurs. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.

