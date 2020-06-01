'We Did Not Have Any Kind of Warning': La Mesa Councilwoman on Policing and Protests - Voice of San Diego

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hundreds of people walked through the streets of La Mesa this weekend to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and an incident closer to home. A La Mesa police officer was placed on leave late last week after video showed him violently arresting a black man.

By Saturday night, officers in riot gear were seen firing tear gas and other projectiles at protesters. There were reports and photos of looting and arson. Two banks burned down and officials declared a curfew.

VOSD editor Scott Lewis had a candid conversation with La Mesa City Councilwoman Akilah Weber Monday about her reaction to the weekend’s events and how the city will move forward. The interview was part of our livestream series Voice of San Diego at Home.