 'We Did Not Have Any Kind of Warning': La Mesa Councilwoman on Policing and Protests - Voice of San Diego

News

News

'We Did Not Have Any Kind of Warning': La Mesa Councilwoman on Policing and Protests

VOSD editor Scott Lewis had a candid conversation with La Mesa City Councilwoman Akilah Weber about her reaction to the weekend’s events and how the city will move forward.
Megan Wood

Hundreds of people walked through the streets of La Mesa this weekend to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and an incident closer to home. A La Mesa police officer was placed on leave late last week after video showed him violently arresting a black man.

By Saturday night, officers in riot gear were seen firing tear gas and other projectiles at protesters. There were reports and photos of looting and arson. Two banks burned down and officials declared a curfew.

VOSD editor Scott Lewis had a candid conversation with La Mesa City Councilwoman Akilah Weber Monday about her reaction to the weekend’s events and how the city will move forward. The interview was part of our livestream series Voice of San Diego at Home.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Akilah Weber La Mesa
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.

More in News

We’re Suing to Learn More About the Drone Test Project Hitting San Diego Skies

Morning Report: A Weekend of Protest

San Diego Is Embracing Coronavirus-Combating Tech

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Babies Blocking Pot Dispensaries in Lemon Grove, La Mesa

Kinsee Morlan
Government

Small Cities Pan SANDAG Reform Bill, But Author Fights on

Andrew Keatts
Climate Action Plan

Small Cities Struggle With Big Climate Choices

Maya Srikrishnan
Growth and Housing

San Diego's Most Walkable Cities

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Morning Report: Border Patrol Is Patrolling the Pandemic
Before Canceling, Comic-Con Worked to Pass Off Costs
Border Patrol Activity in Rural North County Alarms Farmworkers, Advocates
Local Campuses Brace for a New Dorm Norm
North County Report: Encinitas Stands Behind Homeless Parking Lot
Reopened Beaches Remain Out of Reach for San Diego’s Poor
Border Report: 'Tijuana Is Facing a Different Kind of Crisis'
Schools Won’t Reopen for All Without More Cash, District Officials Warn
Opinion
San Diego's Not 'Ready to Recover' Without Schools
Essential Workers Are Waiting Hours to Cross the Border
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!