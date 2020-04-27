 What It’s Like to Run a Business During the Pandemic

What It’s Like to Run a Business During the Pandemic

In this video, we hear from several business owners about their experience over the past month. Many are eager to know what’s next, while others wonder whether they’ll make it through at all.
Megan Wood

As local businesses grapple with changing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, business owners are having to adapt fast to keep their companies afloat.

Restaurants are stepping up their online game, gyms are going virtual and others are pivoting to support those in need.

“We’re just trying to figure out what to do and how we can keep the doors open,” said Joe Bettles, whose family owns Kono’s Cafe in Pacific Beach. “That’s our primary concern right now, just keeping all of our employees on — at least as many of them as we can.”

In this video, we hear from several business owners about their experience over the past month. Many are eager to know what's next, while others wonder whether they'll make it through at all.

Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.

