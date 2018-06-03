Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News What We Learned This Week

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby

Rep. Darrell Issa appears at Golden Hall on Election Night 2016. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Election season is always unpredictable. But since we’re a few days out from the June primary, I wanted to reflect on three twists in this particular primary I didn’t see coming, and that, to some extent, shaped the discussion around this campaign.

Darrell Issa bowed out: For a while after Rep. Darrell Issa won re-election by the narrowest of margins, it seemed like he was recommitting himself to the kind of old-school constituent work he’d let slide when he had no serious challengers. He handed out Starbucks drinks in Oceanside. He made semi-regular appearances at his campaign office (though they were always last-minute, suggesting they were far more about optics than a real effort to engage with constituents). And for some reason, he walked around on a roof.

And then, he quit. He announced in January that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election. So, instead of a fierce race on the Democratic side to see who would challenge the long-time lawmaker, the race for the 49th District has become a free-for-all, with several candidates on both sides all running relatively close together, a ton of money, round-the-clock TV ads and general chaos. I honestly have no idea of what will happen in this race come Tuesday.

Sex work takes center stage in the DA debate: Though interim District Attorney Summer Stephan has long been known for her work to combat sex trafficking, I never saw this debate coming — and yet it’s become arguably the premier issue in the race. When Stephan appeared on our podcast, she argued there’s virtually no such thing as volunteer sex work. That drew a fiery response from her opponent, Genevieve Jones-Wright, who argued Stephan’s view imposed her morals on people by suggesting women engaged in sex work didn’t have any agency. We heard from many advocates in the human trafficking world who agreed with Stephan, and academics and sex workers who agreed with Jones-Wright. It’s been fascinating to see this kind of substantive debate about marginalized groups of women unfold, led by two powerful women.

Guns dominate D4 attack ads: Us nerds who watch these races closely had been focused on issues like homelessness, housing and the county’s stash of reserve money. So it was a surprise when mailboxes started getting flooded with ads about something the county supervisors rarely deal with: guns. Mailers funded by the Lincoln Club “are meant to confuse voters into thinking (Nathan) Fletcher, a Democrat since 2013, does not currently support stricter gun control,” notes KPBS. It’s quite disingenuous in many ways: It’s meant to look like an ad targeted toward gun-loving Republicans, but it’s counting on people with disdain for guns turning against Fletcher. And the Lincoln Club itself certainly isn’t promoting stricter gun control.

What VOSD Learned This Week

This is big: This year’s homeless census excluded hundreds of people living in RVs and those being served at the San Diego Rescue Mission – populations that have been included in previous years. If those people had been factored in, the numbers would have shown an increase in homelessness, not the decrease leaders touted in a press conference.

♦♦♦

Liquor store owners and the trade group that represents them have many ties to legal and illegal marijuana dispensaries. Though Proposition 64 attempted to keep the two worlds apart, they’re colliding across San Diego.

♦♦♦

The district attorney’s race has featured substantive discussions on many criminal justice issues, and Andrew Keatts explored one more: when and how it’s appropriate to charge juvenile offenders as adults. In the District 4 race for county supervisor, Lisa Halverstadt posted her final in-depth look at the candidates, this one focusing on why Bonnie Dumanis left her powerful position as DA to run for supervisor. Speaking of those races, our video guru Adriana Heldiz made this cool explainer about five races that will be decided on Tuesday. There are also many high-level statewide contests happening, and some of the communities near the border are starting to get fatigued by the wave of candidates coming in to campaign. If you think you can see into the future and predict how things will shake out on Tuesday, send in your picks for our election contest.

♦♦♦

The San Diego County Grand Jury has been examining lots of weighty issues lately, and its newest report suggests the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board should re-examine the practices and procedures that led to 22 death investigations getting dismissed.

♦♦♦

Just like that, the San Diego County Water Authority now supports the massive Delta tunnels project. And speaking of environmental issues, China no longer wants our recycling, which could mean San Diego might start having to pay companies to take it, instead of the other way around.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” – Ashleigh Koss, the head of media relations for the company that makes Ambien, had a good little clapback to Roseanne’s claim that the drug was responsible for her racist tweet.

Get News Delivered Daily

Insights on the week in review by Managing Editor Sara Libby

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Caltrans Is Exploring 'Bird Spike' Suicide Barrier for Coronado Bridge

Morning Report: Homelessness Likely Went Up, Not Down

San Diego Explained: The Hep A Fallout Continues

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: The Engaged Voter’s Guide to the Primary

Voice of San Diego
News

Top Stories: May 25-June 1

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: SANDAG's Wild Weighted Vote

Kinsee Morlan

Sign up

Insights on the week in review by Managing Editor Sara Libby

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
Five Big Decisions on the June Ballot
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe