What We Learned This Week

In my six years in San Diego, there have been three major, mortifying episodes involving city government: the Balboa Park centennial that never happened, the downfall of Mayor Bob Filner and now this – the insane unraveling of the push to expand the Convention Center, Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s biggest priority.

There’s a case to be made that this most recent failure was the worst* of the three. (*I want to be clear that the Filner episode was the worst in terms of the actual damage inflicted on the women involved. What they went through was unequivocally wrong and shouldn’t have happened.)

I can’t bring myself to recap the Filner scandal, and I doubt anyone requires one, but in case you’ve blocked out the Balboa Park centennial mess, a rundown: The city had ambitious goals to throw a huge celebration to honor the 100-year anniversary of the 1915 Panama-California Exposition. But “ultimately, the event collapsed under the weight of its otherworldly expectations.” It was an embarrassing flub that cemented in many people’s minds that San Diego simply can’t pull off big things.

Here’s why I think the failed effort to expand the Convention Center onto the ballot is the worst episode of the three.

The failed Balboa Park centennial was perhaps the most embarrassing in that it revealed that, despite lots of money and effort, we couldn’t even pull off a party. Not a subway system or a similar project that would require both feats of politics, funding and engineering, but a party. But the smallness of the goal is also what this failure has going for it – the stakes were low. The outcome, though humiliating, is also not that big of a deal: A party didn’t happen.

Then there’s Filner. The outcome of his misbehavior was awful: Women were harassed and mistreated. But it was also the incident with the most dramatic consequences. The reaction to the scandal wasn’t perfect, but Filner pleaded guilty to a crime. He lost his career. By his own assessment, his reputation will never recover.

The Convention Center mess lies somewhere in the middle, and that’s why it’s so bad.

The stakes were much higher than the Balboa Park centennial: Supporters of the measure spent tons of private money, the city agreed to pay the leaseholders of Fifth Avenue Landing $5 million in public money (and much more if the measure passed) and the initiative would have achieved a long sought-after Convention Center expansion and brought in funding for homelessness and roads. Whether it should have been the mayor’s biggest priority is worth debating, but it’s indisputable that it would have accomplished something big.

The failure of the measure was not a result of criminal behavior, just regular old political miscalculations, risks that didn’t pay off and bad decision-making.

That means that when the dust clears, the mayor and the other myriad staffers and consultants who bungled this will still have jobs and will still be making big decisions about the future of San Diego. The stakes were high and the consequences will be relatively low – the worst of both worlds.

