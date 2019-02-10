Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News What We Learned This Week

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby

Image via Shutterstock

When I was a baby journo out to make a name for myself, my bread and butter was in defending my fellow millennials. This tended to manifest itself in various versions of the same general theme: Yes, we use Facebook but no, we’re not monsters. I wrote iterations of this many, many, many, many times.

You can tell this was a long time ago, because the dynamic surrounding Facebook has effectively flipped.

Young people are no longer defending their use of Facebook to baffled adults. Now that the platform has aged and grown more established, it’s older adults who dominate it.

That was driven home in a creepy way this week in the latest piece in our sexual misconduct investigation. In it, Kayla Jimenez details the ways in which social media platforms like Facebook, along with texting, have fueled inappropriate relationships between teachers and underage students.

Several educators used social media to groom students with whom they tried to pursue inappropriate contact. In doing so, they were able to access students outside the confines of the classroom, day or night.

Of course, not all adults who use Facebook are trying to lure teenagers into relationships. Most are just posting harmless if annoying political rants or photos of family members. It’s resulted in a fascinating role reversal, as Wired noted this week, in which “Rather than the classic 21st-century worry about what kids are doing online … it’s often the teens asking the parents to limit what they post, or how much time they spend on the site.”

Facebook seems to know it’s got a young-people problem, but it doesn’t yet know how to solve it.

The company recently ditched a meme-focused app called – I’m not joking – LOL, meant to lure the youngs, before it even launched. It’s “youth team” is now working on a messaging app for kids, Recode reports. Kids, though, are far more interested in Tik Tok, Instagram stories, Snapchat and others – platforms that notably erase their digital footprint instead of memorializing it forever.

I eventually moved on from writing exclusively about social media, something that was new and shiny at the time and that was gaining its footing in the world right as I was establishing a career in media. But like a parent who embarrassingly litters their speech with “lit” and “epic fail,” Facebook is still for some reason trying desperately to seem cool for the kids.

What VOSD Learned This Week

A young woman went through her entire educational career mislabeled as disabled – and denied opportunities as a result – because she was tested only in English, despite it not being her native language. And she’s far from the only one.

Elsewhere in the education world, the state quietly published a list of the worst-performing schools, including 58 in San Diego County. The list should serve as an urgent reminder to public officials – and the public – that there’s big work to be done to ensure all kids are getting a quality education.

♦♦♦

City officials told us multiple times they simply couldn’t estimate how the massive Pure Water project might impact ratepayers’ bills. After we published our story, as Ry Rivard explained on this week’s podcast, the city now says it’s working on estimates.

Speaking of massive public projects, officials on the MTS board are gearing up for a 2020 ballot measure to fund transit projects. They’re trying to avoid the pitfalls that doomed SANDAG’s Measure A in 2016.

It’ll certainly take a major investment in transit to change the share of folks who live and also work downtown. As it stands, only about 4 percent of people who live downtown also work there.

♦♦♦

I was, frankly, enraged when I read a police union lawyer’s quote asking the public to blindly trust that law enforcement disciplines problems officers. Years’ worth of evidence suggests that’s not true.

Related: Assemblywoman Shirley Weber has unveiled her revamped bill to change the standards guiding when police can deploy deadly force.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“Sit in traffic for 9 hours in order to stray a few miles outside of this area and you find yourself in VUHJINNYUH. You are in the deepest South, with Fuck You pickup trucks and men who sound like Foghorn Leghorn if he owned a plantation and was drunk on Beast Light all day long. You are in REAL Virginia, I do declare.” – I’ll stick with California, thanks.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: MTS Ballot Measure Is Moving Forward

North County Report: Old Concerns Remain Over Fallbrook's New Electoral Map

Morning Report: Battle to Open Police Misconduct Records Takes Another Turn

What to Read Next
News

Top Stories: Feb. 1-8

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: Going Deep on Pure Water

Adriana Heldiz
News

Downtown Is Still Far From the Live-Work Hub Urbanists Envision

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: How Tech Has Enabled Teacher Misconduct

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct
Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret
Politics Report: The Newest Member of the Fletcher-Gonzalez Bunch
City Won’t Say How $3B Pure Water Project Will Affect Customers’ Bills
Morning Report: Pure Water, But Murky Bill Increases
Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape
Morning Report: The Story Behind a Rape Accusation at an Escondido Middle School
Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count
Things Are Getting Crazy on the Colorado River
Begun, the YIMBY War Has
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!