UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
vacation rental
Opponents of vacation rentals attend at a San Diego City Council meeting on July 16. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

In the halls of the state Capitol, SB 50, a measure to allow far more home-building near transit, was very controversial.

There are lots of anecdotes that show this is true, including the fact that the bill was abruptly shelved, and that Sen. Toni Atkins’ staff tried to edit the section of her Wikipedia page detailing her involvement in its demise. Most journalists, myself included, adopted some version of shorthand to describe it that typically included the word “controversial.”

There’s a problem with all that, though.

SB 50 wasn’t, actually, controversial outside the Capitol.

A poll released this week found a strong majority of Californians support the kind of changes the bill would make.

The head of the institute that conducted the survey told the Los Angeles Times “it’s possible that lawmakers heard from those most passionately opposed to SB 50, whose views did not reflect the broader public sentiment.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time – particularly when it comes to anything involving building more housing, or letting people rent out existing housing on a short-term basis – but it also speaks to a broader issue regarding the accessibility of government bodies.

Setting aside the fact that San Diegans are physically separated from our state government in Sacramento by an incredible distance, even accessing local government is difficult.

San Diego Unified recently changed its policies so that anyone who wants to comment on a schools-related issue that’s not on the board’s official agenda must sit through an hours-long school board meeting, on a weeknight. Given that the people most likely to have a schools-related issue are parents with children who need to be fed and put to bed at that time, it’s not ideal.

Other government bodies, like the City Council and the Board of Supervisors, meet in the middle of the day in the middle of the week, when people are most likely to be at work. (The county, for what it’s worth, has taken some recent steps to acknowledge this, including by having public hearings on its budget and at least one of those in the evening.)

That inevitably creates a situation in which only a limited slice of people are in a position to attend. There’s also the natural inevitability that people aren’t likely to show up to speak out about things they’re passively fine with.

Sitting through those meetings, to be sure, is a public service. But it also means public officials have a special responsibility on issues attracting intense, loud reactions to make sure they’re doing everything they can to engage their constituents and ensure they’re not only hearing from the people with the time, access and means to make their voices heard.

What VOSD Learned This Week

Showering a student with praise. Singling him or her out for mentorship. Those all sound like great things for a teacher to do, right? That’s precisely why schools have such a hard time cracking down on s-called grooming behavior, a precursor to serious abuse.

***

SDG&E plans to keep shutting off power in the backcountry when it suspects fire risk is high – and other utilities plan to follow its lead.

Meanwhile, two agencies that deliver water to small areas of San Diego County plan to secede from the San Diego County Water Authority and instead buy water from Riverside County for much cheaper.

***

Who’s in charge in Balboa Park? Despite the fact that the Balboa Park Conservancy was created eight years ago to answer this question, no one seems to know.

***

Almost every day, federal law enforcement agencies send out press releases touting high-profile immigration arrests. But as we’ve seen over and over, the cases against the accused quietly fall apart – and the people arrested must deal with the long-term consequences.

***

On the podcast, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear talked housing and transit. Speaking of transit, a bill moving through the Legislature that would buy SANDAG some time before it must meet state-mandated deadlines for its growth blueprint passed another hurdle this week. And MTS Chair Georgette Gómez shot down the idea that that agency’s vision for the future is in conflict with SANDAG’s.

What I’m Reading

Line of the Week

“There is a drag race, but it is the kind with cars, and nobody in it is having any fun performing gender. They are followed by a pair of khakis as high as a house. Behind them is a sofa from a sitcom, on which a man of average intelligence and below-average looks sits next to a slender, elegant, witty goddess with no apparent dissonance.” – Scenes from the straight pride parade

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

That’s That: City Council Ends Civic San Diego’s Role Downtown

Morning Report: Immigration Arrests Upend Lives, Even After Cases Are Dropped

Morning Report: Schools Struggle to Guard Against 'Grooming'

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: This Week In Mayoral Messaging

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Power Shutoffs Will Continue to Guard Against Wildfires

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: A Big Day in the Long-Running Pension Saga

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: In Search of Leadership in Balboa Park

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
Two Agencies Want to Secede From the San Diego County Water Authority
Dems Disagree on SANDAG's Transit Plan
Power Companies Plan to Keep Killing Power to Guard Against Wildfires
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
What We Learned This Week
What’s Driving the Balboa Park Leadership Vacuum
Public Records Battle Erupts Within the Battle to Run the Sports Arena
Politics Report: Chula Vista Councilwoman Explains Bizarre Firing
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!