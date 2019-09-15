 What We Learned This Week - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

What We Learned This Week
Sara Libby
Image via Shutterstock

The end of a legislative session is always wild. But rarely is it period-blood-hurling wild.

Friday night’s turn of events – in which anti-vaccine protesters shut down a legislative session for seemingly the hundredth time in recent weeks, this time because someone hurled a menstrual cup containing blood at lawmakers – was shocking and wrong, and yet there does seem to be a silver lining.

Finally, even the people who’d most stringently defended the anti-vaccine activists at every turn, were forced to condemn their behavior.

“Senate Republicans condemn the violent and unacceptable behavior that took place at the State Capitol this evening,” Senate Republican leader Shannon Grove said in a statement Friday.

Up until this incident, Grove and others have treated the vaccine debate as if it’s just a routine difference of opinion among equals – just like if they were protesting a change to the Coastal Commission bylaws or a neighborhood being upzoned.

People feigned outrage when a California health official was caught mildly insulting the vaccine opponents, as if saying something a little mean – but objectively true – was morally equivalent to prioritizing your child’s health over the most vulnerable members of society because you refuse to believe basic science.

But the violent, isolated episode everyone seems to agree was wrong wasn’t any different from the actual position they’re advocating for – which is that they should be allowed to put people’s health and safety in grave danger because, well, they feel like it.

What VOSD Learned This Week

Memos from all the high school principals within San Diego Unified show the group is deeply dissatisfied with district leadership. Meanwhile, two school board members plan to retire, and a number of schools are sitting half full. Will Huntsberry and Andrew Keatts broke down all the week’s big education news over on the VOSD Podcast.

***

County supervisors’ deal with Tri-City Medical Center to reopen psychiatric beds could be a glimpse of how officials plan to handle future deals with hospitals. But any plans to expand mental health services in the county are inevitably going to face neighborhood opposition.

***

A once-in-a-generation shift in how the region gets its energy is underway.

***

We recapped how the biggest bills from local legislators fared in the Legislature’s sprint to the finish. Meanwhile, one of the candidates hoping to join the Legislature isn’t very popular with a big police group.

What I’m Reading

Moderator George Stephanopoulos directs the first question of the night to former Vice President Joe Biden, noting that he is often in disagreement with senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, so does he think they’re the ones who suck or is it him? Biden responds by nodding thoughtfully and holding up a photoshopped picture of him riding a tandem bicycle with Barack Obama and eating ice cream.” – This recreation of the latest Dem debate is pretty good.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Morning Report: Principals Are Beefing With San Diego Unified Leaders

Morning Report: San Diego Schools Enrollment Down Again

Morning Report: Potential Neighbors Oppose New Mental Health Facilities

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: School Board Shakeup and Mad Principals

Megan Wood
News

Morning Report: San Diego on the Verge of Energy Takeover

Voice of San Diego
News

Power Moves Put Pressure on SDG&E

Ry Rivard
News

Morning Report: Behind the Tri-City Deal

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
Opinion
The Morena Plan Still Needs Work
Morning Report: San Diego on the Verge of Energy Takeover
New State Bill Would Require a PLA for Pure Water Project
How San Diego's Housing Shortage Became So Dire
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
San Diego Is Showing California How to Use Its Red Flag Law
Schools Tied to A3 Charter School Scandal Will All Close
Six Miles in a San Ysidro High Schooler's Shoes
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!